CBD Oil for Dogs: The Best CBD Oil for Treating Pain in Dogs

CBD or cannabidiol is an organic compound found in the hemp plant. It has powerful therapeutic properties hence it has lots of medicinal properties. Although CBD is mostly used by human beings, it’s also effective with dogs. Below is an overview of CBD, the best CBD oils for easing pain in dogs.

How Can CBD Oil Help Your Dog in Pain?

Pain in dogs is associated with various ailments. You might notice that your dog is exhibiting behavioral changes. Some have difficulty in moving and some may start to yelp. Studies show that CBD helps to ease pain by enhancing the signaling of anandamide. This is a neurotransmitter that usually dampens the pain signals. Besides that, CBD also helps to treat inflammation. By doing this, it can relieve inflammation associated with pain.

What Do You Need to Know When You’re Buying Best CBD Oil for Your Dog in Pain?

CBD products are usually sold by different manufacturers. Furthermore, they normally come in different forms. To avoid confusion, there are several important factors that you should consider. They include:

The type of product: do you need full-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate? The latter contains pure CBD oil hence it only offers the benefits of CBD only. On the other hand, full-spectrum has other compounds that provide a synergistic effect.

Form of CBD: do you need a topical product for external application? Alternatively, to do you need tinctures, edibles, and capsules for oral intake?

Product concentration: CBD oil products come in different concentrations. There are those with Lowe potency hence they cater to mild medical conditions. The converse is true for products of high potency.

What Dosage Does Your Dog Need?

Well, determining the right CBD dosage is not easy. This is because different products have different levels of potencies. In addition to that, every dog is unique. To determine the dosage, then there are several factors that you need to consider:

The Dog’s Size: dogs of different sizes require different types of CBD dosages. The heavier and bigger the dog, the higher the dosage. Generally, CBD oil for dogs come in different concentrations. This helps to suit small, medium, and large dogs.

CBD product: the type of product also influences the dosage. For instance, one capsule might contain the same amount of CBD as 5 drops of tinctures.

Type of ailment: is your dog suffering from mild or severe pain? Mild conditions need moderate amounts of CBD and vice-versa.

How to Administer CBD Oil to Your Dog?

Knowing that CBD may be beneficial to your dog is one thing. Getting your pet to take it is another thing. For your pet to get the optimum benefits, then you must consider the mode of CBD delivery. Some of the most common methods include:

Treats: CBD treats provide the easiest and most effective way of administering CBD.

Topicals: most of them come in the form of lotions or cream. You need to rub the topical product on a specific part of the dog’s skin.

Tinctures: you can administer tinctures by placing a few oil drops under the dog’s tongue. However, this is not an easier method because some dogs might protest.

Capsules: You can give your dog capsules directly or by mixing the capsule contents with food.

The Best CBD Oil for Dogs in Pain

Is your furry friend suffering from pain? Well, you can now treat your dog with CBD oil. This compound has many health benefits, including treating pain and inflammation. So, what are some of the best CBD oil for dogs in pain?

HealthworxCBD

If you want to buy CBD oil for Pets at a cost-friendly price, then consider HealthworxCBD pet oil. This is a brand that has been consistently releasing quality products into the market. It should be noted that the full-spectrum organic CBD oil normally comes from organic hemp. As a result, it’s usually highly effective in easing all forms of pain. They offer 600 mg cbd oil containing 100% organic whole plant hemp extract.

They claim their Pet CBD oil are highly beneficial in calming down your pet in a variety of situations. Which includes long-distance traveling, during loud celebrations or fireworks, aggressive behavior, and general pain.

Pros

Fully organic and chemical-free products

Includes essential fatty acids to promote heart health

Highly effective pain reliever

Con

The products are not easy to find due to high demand.

Honest Paws

Honest Paws is one of the best CBD oil brands. The company offers quality CBD-infused dog oils. Besides that, there are CBD treats, peanut butter, and soft chews. But what makes their CBD oil products to stand out?

Well, the company uses a proprietary C02 process for extraction. In addition to that, the hemp used is of premium grade. During the production process, the hemp extract is emulsified in the all-natural MCT oil.

Overall, Honest Paws CBD oil is great in treating pain in dogs. It eases painful joint pains including arthritis. The product comes in 3 different strengths. They include the 125 mg strength. This purity strength is ideal for dogs weighing 25 pounds or less.

There is a 250 mg strength that’s ideal for dogs weighing between 25 and 50 pounds. Lastly, there is a 500 mg strength that is ideal for dogs weighing more than 50 pounds. This is because it has an extremely high concentration.

Pros

All-natural and GMO-free products.

The products are tested by a 3rd –party

There is a 30-day money-back guarantee

Con

There is no mention on their website that they use organic hemp.

NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals has one of the best CBD oil for dogs. Their products are not good for dogs but other four-legged pets as well. Note that the additive and preservative-free products are great in easing pain.

The CBD oil comes from the whole-plant extract. Because it contains full-spectrum components, the oil help to effectively manage pain. The synergistic effect of terpenes and cannabinoids quickly deliver optimal effects. The high-grade products with simple forms are safe and pure.

NuLeaf Naturals Pet CBD oil is quite affordable. So, it’s a great option for those who are on a tight budget. The full-spectrum CBD comes in three concentrations. They are 240 mg, 725 mg, and 1450 mg.

Pros

Full-spectrum oil is highly effective.

3rd-party lab tests are made available.

Fast shipping duration.

Cons

The products are quite expensive.

The lab tests are not readily available

cbdMD

CBDMD products come in different concentrations. As a result, they help to effectively treat different levels of pain. The high-quality organic products are effective in treating pain and inflammation. CBDMD oil for pets significantly minimizes pain, including arthritis.

The oil and dog treats are available in different flavors. This helps to ensure that you find something that your pet will love. The all-natural dog treats, for instance, have the creamy and tasty peanut butter flavor. Note that the oil usually comes in four concentrations. This includes 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg. it’s worth mentioning that the oil products are also suitable for cats and horses.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD oil that provides a synergistic effect.

The products are non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free.

Cons

The 3rd-party results are limited.

Not suitable for dogs with coconut allergies.

Spruce CBD

This brand manufactures full-spectrum organic CBD oil for pets. The oil is ideal for treating bone and joint pains. Consumption or application of Spruce CBD oil provides quick and long-lasting pain relief. The dog-friendly products come in milder flavorings making them great additions to different meals.

Spruce CBD oil is suitable for pets of all sizes. The oil comes in a 750 mg strength only. However, this concentration is highly potent. So, giving your pet just two or three drops will produce great and lasting effects.

Pros

The oil quickly eases pain.

Long-lasting effects.

CBD oil is highly potent.

Con

There is only one level of potency.

The tree nuts are not suitable for pooches with allergies.

Is CBD Oil Safe for Your Dog?

Generally, CBD oil has a good safety profile. So, you can give it to your pets in case they are in pain. However, you need to first speak to your veterinary. This is because CBD oil can interact with certain medications or cause side effects such as:

Drowsiness: when used in higher doses, the calming effect of CBD can cause drowsiness.

Lowered blood pressure: giving your dog high doses of CBD oil can result in low blood pressure. Even though there is usually a slight drop, this may result in brief lightheadedness.

Dry mouth: CBD decreases the production of saliva, resulting in dry mouth.

The Bottom Line

There are several ailments that can cause dogs to experience pain. They include arthritis, cancer, injuries, and many others. However, you can use CBD oil to treat all forms of pain. The cannabidiol compound contains anti-inflammatory properties. It, therefore, helps to soothe the body and ease pain resulting from different conditions. But given the possible side effects of CBD, pet owners should first consult with veterinaries. This is because CBD can result in other health risks.

Sources