CBS Building Closed Down Due to Coronavirus

The CBS building in midtown Manhattan has reportedly been evacuated after 2 employees tested positive for #coronavirus. CBS Broadcast Center is located at 524 W 57th Street between 11th and 12th avenues, a few blocks south of Lincoln Center.

President Suzan Zirinsky sent a memo stating: “We have been planning for this possibility and want everyone to be assured that we are taking all necessary measures. Employees are asked to work remotely while the buildings are cleaned and disinfected. In addition, we have identified employees who may have been in direct contact with these individuals in question, and they will be asked to self-quarantine and work remotely for the next 14 days.”

CBS News will continue to broadcast, but from other locations. Zirinsky said in her memo.