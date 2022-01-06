CDC On Our Side or NOT?

As the Covid numbers and the Omicron rise to over one million new coronavirus infections on Monday, The CDC is retracting its one-week old guidelines for people to isolate from ten days to five if they recently tested positive for COVID and refuse to add a testing mandate. Like any virus the average period of infectiousness and risk of transmission is between 2-3 days before and 8 days after symptom onset.

In New York right now there are 77,859 COVID cases, with 36,186 in NYC. Experts warn the Big Apple has still not reached its Omicron-fueled peak. The hardest-hit is the Bronx, with a seven-day positivity rate of 27.8 percent, followed by Queens and Staten Island, both with 24.1 percent. The reason for this is that people are not taking this serious and quarantining.

Having gotten COVID and knowing who I got COVID from makes the above statement from the CDC dangerous. The person who infected me had COVID for over 7 days. The person who gave them COVID had it for over a month. That person infected 16 people that I know of, though I am sure there were more.

There are things here no-one is saying. This virus can lay dormant and attack when your immune system is down. You can be a carrier and not know it. COVID like AIDS has a brain and wants to live. This virus attacks the vaccinated and non vaccinated. How you react is due to underlying conditions, not vaccination.

“If you thought the previous isolation guidance were insufficiently confusing and nonsensical, you’ll *love* the updated isolation guidance,” a virologist stated. Others have called on those responsible for the CDC’s communications team to be fired. I would agree.

We need to be responsible. We need to take this seriously. Masks are not the answer unless they are M95’s as cloth masks are too porous, as are the black, blue and yellow ones. If you have COVID quarantine. It’s not fun, but necessary and you may just save a life.