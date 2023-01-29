Celebrate 100 years of Warner Bros at New York’s Candlelight Concerts!

To kick off Warner Bros centennial celebration, Candlelight Concerts has launched a new series featuring the iconic classics from the Warner Bros. library in 100 cities worldwide; from The Lord of The Rings, The Wizard of Oz, and Casablanca to Friends, Batman, Harry Potter and many more!

New York City is a part of this exclusive celebration taking place throughout the year to commemorate Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary. New York, along with London, Paris, Singapore, Milan, São Paulo and Mexico City, are amongst the first 25 cities announced. With more venues to be announced at a later date including Los Angeles and additional events across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The series features music from award-winning films and unforgettable television shows from the Warner Bros. library in a one-of-a-kind musical experience taking place in majestic venues, noted for their historic nature or unique character, from iconic cathedrals, theaters, museums and gardens, with breathtaking candlelit settings.

Tickets are on sale now for New York as well as the wider first 25 cities.

The shows will be played at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church, starting from April 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35.00.