Celebrate an Edward Gorey Halloween at Kimpton Hotel Eventi with Real Housewives Luann, Margaret, Jackie & Jennifer

With Halloween just around the corner, The 5th annual 849Halloween Ball at the Kimpton Hotel on Saturday, October 30 from 9 pm to 3 am

The 5th annual 849 Halloween Ball promises a hauntingly immersive journey into a weepy, creepy, dark, and wonderful world inspired by iconic writer and artist Edward Gorey.

Real Housewife of New York, Luann de Lesseps will be one of the party’s hosts and she will be joined by Real Housewives of New Jersey, Margaret Josephs Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin.

The Edward Gorey Charitable Trust has generously provided the ball with original Edward Gorey images and to honor Gorey’s creative and philanthropic legacy, the event has pledged a portion of table sales to the Edward Gorey Charitable Trust. The trust is dedicated to the preservation of Gorey’s works, and it also supports animal welfare causes to which Edward Gorey was devoted.

This year’s ball will be an intimate, artistic affair, promising a hauntingly immersive journey that brings to life a dark and wonderful world inspired by the iconic illustrator Edward Gorey.Guests will have the opportunity to dance to thematic, spooky music by Timo Weiland and Erik Izquierdo, along with other special performances, while wandering through decked out Edwardian halls.

Appearances from some of New York’s most celebrated personalities including Amanda Lepore, CT Hedden, Sophia Lamar, Kayvon Zand, Luann Delesseps & more.