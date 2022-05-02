Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Viva La Playa’s Festival

It’s that time of the year for tequila shots, tacos, and a wild party. This Cinco De Mayo the best celebration in South Florida will be at Viva La Playa.

On May 5, the popular Lake Worth Beach restaurant will host a holiday festival from 4 pm to 7 pm. Tickets are on sale now for the event that will showcase cocktail specials and tastings.

The famed restaurateurs’ Lee and Max Lipton along with Executive Chef Jeremy Hanlon’s Cinco De Mayo Celebration will take you on an intoxicating journey at the delightful restaurant.

Guests can expect to experience the best in drinks from the likes of Modelo, Pacifico Espolon, Corona, Presidente, Herradura Tequila and Recuerdo Mezcal.

Take in the sights at the beautiful beachfront venue during the party that will grant attendees access to Viva La Playa’s superb menu with highlights that include delicious culinary creations made from local fresh market ingredients and bold flavors. Order such dishes as Nachos Tostadas with warm queso sauce, house salsa verde and americana, avocado, black beans, Monterey jack, pickled onion, jalapeño, and crema; or sink your teeth into the special house Playa Pescado with himmi-marinated mahi mahi, toasted garlic and lime, house slaw, avocado purée, pineapple salsa, pickled onion, and crispy plantain.

Best of all enjoy complimentary guacamole all day long with a lunch or dinner reservation.

Purchase tickets in advance online for $20 or $25 at the door. For more information and for event details please visit www.vivalaplaya.com