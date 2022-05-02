MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Viva La Playa’s Festival

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Viva La Playa’s Festival

It’s that time of the year for tequila shots, tacos, and a wild party. This Cinco De Mayo the best celebration in South Florida will be at Viva La Playa.  

On May 5, the popular Lake Worth Beach restaurant will host a holiday festival from 4 pm to 7 pm. Tickets are on sale now for the event that will showcase cocktail specials and tastings.  

The famed restaurateurs’ Lee and Max Lipton along with Executive Chef Jeremy Hanlon’s Cinco De Mayo Celebration will take you on an intoxicating journey at the delightful restaurant. 

Guests can expect to experience the best in drinks from the likes of Modelo, Pacifico Espolon, Corona, Presidente, Herradura Tequila and Recuerdo Mezcal. 

Take in the sights at the beautiful beachfront venue during the party that will grant attendees access to Viva La Playa’s superb menu with highlights that include delicious culinary creations made from local fresh market ingredients and bold flavors. Order such dishes as Nachos Tostadas with warm queso sauce, house salsa verde and americana, avocado, black beans, Monterey jack, pickled onion, jalapeño, and crema; or sink your teeth into the special house Playa Pescado with himmi-marinated mahi mahi, toasted garlic and lime, house slaw, avocado purée, pineapple salsa, pickled onion, and crispy plantain.

Best of all enjoy complimentary guacamole all day long with a lunch or dinner reservation.  

Purchase tickets in advance online for $20 or $25 at the door.  For more information and for event details please visit www.vivalaplaya.com

Related Items
Food and Drink

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

EllaMIa at Citizens NY at Manhattan West Brings Excellent Start to Mornings with Superb Breakfast

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 26, 2022
Read More

A New Hotel Makes Its Home In Times Square

Suzanna BowlingApril 26, 2022
Read More

Spice Up Your Life This Weekend with an Espolòn Tequila’s Black Salt Spicy Margarita Cocktail Kit

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 22, 2022
Read More

New Restaurant Created by Millennials and Loved by All Ages Opens in Miami’s Hottest Neighborhood

Jake DresslerApril 17, 2022
Read More

Easter Treats

Suzanna BowlingApril 17, 2022
Read More
Easter Cake

Gluten Free Easter Treats

Suzanna BowlingApril 16, 2022
Read More

Holiday Weekend Restaurant Guide

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 15, 2022
Read More

The Deck at Island Gardens

Jake DresslerApril 14, 2022
Read More

Jeremy Scheck Creates Colorful Cooking Moments at Launch of Newell Creative Kitchen

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 13, 2022
Read More