Celebrate Earth Day with a printmaking workshop led by CMA Artist-Educator Ciana Malchione

Celebrate Earth Day with a printmaking workshop led by CMA Artist-Educator Ciana Malchione

Children’s Museum of the Arts unites children and artists to create and share ambitious works of art with their communities and the world. This Saturday, April 23 2 PM to 3 PM, children ages 4-10 can learn how to make collagraph prints using recycled materials, while considering our favorite elements of nature and how we care for them.  The event is being held @ Art Strong NYC. 43-67 11th Street LIC, Queens.

Ciana Malchione self-portrait in paper collage

Ciana Malchione is an arts educator and children’s illustrator based in Queens, New York. She obtained her BFA from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art last May, and has since joined Children’s Museum of the Arts as one of their inaugural Artist-Educators in Residence, where she creates videos and public programming for children.

Art

