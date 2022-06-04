Celebrate Greek Independence Day Parade On Sunday

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Greek Independence Day Parade will run up Fifth Avenue again on Sunday. Every year since 1938, revelers have marched up Fifth Avenue to celebrate Greek Independence Day Parade. The parade, marks Greece’s 1821 declaration of independence from the Ottoman Empire, and runs between East 64th and 79th streets. The parade has been on hiatus for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The parade will kick off at 1:30 p.m.

HANAC, the long-standing New York City non-profit institution that has provided affordable housing, social programming, and independent living, especially for older adults, to communities throughout New York City for the past 5 decades, will be marching in the parade.

HANAC occupies a unique place in the story of Greek immigrants in New York, as the organization was founded in 1972 by George T. Douris in response to the needs of local Greek immigrants, helping them adjust to their new lives in the United States, particularly in Queens. In its early days, the organization secured job opportunities, created senior centers, provided English classes, and even helped members of the local community to register to vote. To this day, HANAC provides housing, community spaces, and resources like English classes, legal services, youth programming, and other support to vulnerable New Yorkers.

Via Independence!