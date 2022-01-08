Celebrate International LEGO Day With the Ultimate Master Model Builder!

The colorful plastic bricks known as Lego have entertained children (and adults) around the world for nearly 70 years. Lego is used to make toy buildings, vehicles, creatures, machines, anything imaginable — and they can be taken apart and put back together as often as you’d like. That means endless creative play. National Lego Day, on January 28, celebrates these incredibly ingenious and enriching toys.

Learn the best Lego building tips on this day, Friday, January 28th!

Legoland Discovery Center New Jersey’s Master Model Builder, Matthew Grubin, can show you how to build giant towers, fastest cars, and give a behind-the-scenes look at the Creative Workshop with you in-person or via video chat for a BRICKTASTIC segment or story.

With over 1.5 million LEGO bricks to play, see, and explore, it is the perfect place to celebrate International LEGO Day!

Story Visuals/Activities Include: