Celebrate International LEGO Day With the Ultimate Master Model Builder!

The colorful plastic bricks known as Lego have entertained children (and adults) around the world for nearly 70 years. Lego is used to make toy buildings, vehicles, creatures, machines, anything imaginable — and they can be taken apart and put back together as often as you’d like. That means endless creative play. National Lego Day, on January 28, celebrates these incredibly ingenious and enriching toys.

Learn the best Lego building tips on this day, Friday, January 28th

Legoland Discovery Center New Jersey’s Master Model Builder, Matthew Grubin, can show you how to build giant towers, fastest cars, and give a behind-the-scenes look at the Creative Workshop with you in-person or via video chat for a BRICKTASTIC segment or story. 

With over 1.5 million LEGO bricks to play, see, and explore, it is the perfect place to celebrate International LEGO Day!

Story Visuals/Activities Include:

  • Learn some quick LEGO building tips for kids and adults alike to use
  • Build a race car and race the Master Model Builder in the ultimate LEGO race!
  • Discover how to build a sturdy LEGO tower and test it in our Earthquake table
  • See NYC and NJ landmarks built from over 1.5 million LEGO bricks
  • Meet your favorite LEGO stars in the 4D LEGO Cinema
  • Take the Imagination Express through an interactive LEGO world full of imagination and color

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

