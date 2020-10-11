Celebrate Italian Heritage Month with Vanessa Racci’s Virtual Jazzy Italian Show!

Growing up with her Barese (Southern Italian) grandfather in New York, Vanessa learned Italian American classics at an early age. After her grandfather passed, Vanessa was inspired to reinvent the Italian American classics that he taught her with modern jazz arrangements. So, she teamed up with Gianni Valenti of Birdland Jazz Club, NYC, producer, David Finck, and Manhattan Transfer arranger, Yaron Gershovsky, to realize her vision.

The result was a sold- out show at Birdland on June, 2017 and a very unique album entitled, Italiana Fresca (Fresh Italian), that reached #65 on the jazz charts. Since then, she has performed at over 70 Italian festivals and jazz clubs across the country and has been heard on over 20 Italian radio stations across the US and Italy.

For her next project, she was inspired to pay homage to Italian American influence on jazz music after learning of her relation to the late jazz guitarist, Tony Mottola. She debuted a new show, Jazzy Italian, on October 13, 2019, at Birdland, to another sold out audience, to celebrate Italian American heritage month. The show chronicles Italian American contributions to jazz from 1917 New Orleans through to modern day.

While COVID has cancelled her in person gigs, Vanessa wanted to keep the celebratory spirit alive and is reprising her Jazzy Italian show on a new virtual cabaret platform, Metropolitanzoom.com, this coming Sunday, October 11, at 7pm. She will be performing with her world class jazz trio for the first time since COVID hit including songs from Italian jazz composers such as Nick LaRocca, Louis Prima, Tony Mottola, Guy Lombardo, John Pizzarelli and more! The show will feature Glafkos Kontemeniotis on piano, Marcus McLaurine on bass and Kenny Hassler on drums.

It’s an event you don’t want to miss. Get your tickets at: www.metrpolitanzoom.com