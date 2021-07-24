MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Celebrate Jay Armstrong Johnson’s Birthday at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Feinstein’s/54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town, Phantom of the Opera) in Jay’s Birthday Bash: There is No Place Like Home on September 1, 2021 at 9:45 pm. Joining him on stage are his hometown “sisters” and I Put a Spell on You co-stars Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware and his music director/arranger is Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors).

There’s no place like home, and Jay is thrilled to be back home at Feinstein’s/54 Below on his birthday as he pays tribute to the country music that inspired him as a young Texan. Expect tunes from his OG diva, Reba McEntire, those establishment challengers, The Chicks, as well as the king of country music, Garth Brooks. He might even take a trip down memory lane as he revisits country inspired songs from his musical theater career. Yee Haw, y’all! It’s gonna be a boot scootin’ root tootin’ good time. 

Jay Armstrong Johnson in Jay’s Birthday Bash: There is No Place Like Home plays Feinstein’s/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 1, 2021  at 9:45 pm.  There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Jay Armstrong Johnson credits include Broadway: On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, Hair, Phantom of the Opera. Off Broadway/New York credits: Scotland, PA (Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel nominations, and Outer Critics Circle Award honoree), Darling Grenadine (Roundabout), A Chorus Line (City Center), Candide (NYCO), Sweeney Todd (NY Philharmonic), The Most Happy Fella (Encores!), Terrence McNally’s Fire and Air (CSC), The Mad Ones, Working (Prospect Theater Co, Drama Desk Award), Wild Animals You Should Know (MCC), 35mm: A Musical Exhibition. Concert: Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Hollywood Bowl. TV/Film: QUANTICO, Sex & the City 2, Law & Order: SVU. Album: Jay Armstrong Johnson LIVE at Feinstein’s 54 Below (available on iTunes and broadway records.com). Don’t miss Jay’s award winning Halloween extravaganza, I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters, benefiting BCEFA!  @Jay_A_Johnson

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

