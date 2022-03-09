Celebrate Kander & Ebb…And All That Jazz With Karen Mason at Birdland

Birdland Jazz Club will present Karen Mason in her show “Kander & Ebb…And All That Jazz” on Monday, March 28 at 7:00 PM. The evening honors John Kander and Fred Ebb, the Tony Award-winning songwriters behind Broadway’s Cabaret, Chicago and more. As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway Kander & Ebb revue of And The World Goes ‘Round, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. This night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music includes “Ring Them Bells,” “My Coloring Book,” “Go Back Home,” and more. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Karen Mason is the star of Broadway’s Mamma Mia!, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies. She is the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between Broadway, recording, concert, and television as has Karen Mason. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein’s/54 Below, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London. Karen has eight albums, including her latest release Let The Music Play, featuring the newest song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman. She was recently featured opposite Ewan McGregor on the hit Netflix miniseries “Halston.”

For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.