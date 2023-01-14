Celebrate Lunar New Year at Hudson Yards with Free Traditional Performances and Decorations

Starting on January 17th, The Shops at Hudson Yards will Celebrate The Year of The Rabbit and Partner with The New York Chinese Cultural Center for Traditional Lion Dances and Performances

Head to the Shops at Hudson Yards at 20 Hudson Yards and celebrate the Lunar New Year from January 17th until February 6th.

Cultural Performances: In partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center, The Shops at Hudson Yards will showcase a series of Free performances including traditional lion dances and ribbon twirling. Performances will be held every Saturday (January 21st, January 28th, and February 4th) at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm in the Great Room on Level 1.

Traditional Decorations: Follow a trail of decor featuring lanterns, wreaths, and more across Level 1 of The Shops at Hudson Yards.

Special Collection and Offers: Limited edition capsule collections, events specialty food offerings are available at participating retailers including Bronx Brewery, Brooks Brothers, Goodlife, Laduree, M.A.C Cosmetics, Muji, Pandora, Ray-Ban, UpWest and more.

Shoppers who spend $188 or more on the same day, anywhere inside The Shops & Restaurants, will receive a complimentary gift of bamboo chopsticks in a silk sleeve at the Concierge Desk on Level 1. HY+ Reward Members will receive a reward to redeem a lucky red envelope with special gifts and discount offers just for them.