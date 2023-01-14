Events

Celebrate Lunar New Year at Hudson Yards with Free Traditional Performances and Decorations

Celebrate Lunar New Year at Hudson Yards with Free Traditional Performances and Decorations

Starting on January 17th, The Shops at Hudson Yards will Celebrate The Year of The Rabbit and Partner with The New York Chinese Cultural Center for Traditional Lion Dances and Performances

Head to the Shops at Hudson Yards at 20 Hudson Yards and celebrate the Lunar New Year from January 17th until February 6th.

Cultural Performances: In partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center, The Shops at Hudson Yards will showcase a series of Free performances including traditional lion dances and ribbon twirling. Performances will be held every Saturday (January 21st, January 28th, and February 4th) at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm in the Great Room on Level 1.

Traditional Decorations: Follow a trail of decor featuring lanterns, wreaths, and more across Level 1 of The Shops at Hudson Yards.

Special Collection and Offers: Limited edition capsule collections, events specialty food offerings are available at participating retailers including Bronx Brewery, Brooks Brothers, Goodlife, Laduree, M.A.C Cosmetics, Muji, Pandora, Ray-Ban, UpWest and more.

Shoppers who spend $188 or more on the same day, anywhere inside The Shops & Restaurants, will receive a complimentary gift of bamboo chopsticks in a silk sleeve at the Concierge Desk on Level 1. HY+ Reward Members will receive a reward to redeem a lucky red envelope with special gifts and discount offers just for them.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Love’s h|Edge Is Coming To Times Square

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 14, 2023
Read More

T2C Talks To Steve Guttenberg

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2023
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 13, 2023
Read More

Enter the I Wanna Dance with Somebody Sweepstakes Before It’s Too Late

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 12, 2023
Read More

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 11, 2023
Read More

Blended City Announces Their New Arts NonProfit Organization

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 11, 2023
Read More

Daisy Jopling and Frank Shiner Will Be At The Iridium Jazz Club, Benefitting the Daisy Jopling Music Mentoring Foundation

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2023
Read More

Ice Theatre of New York, Inc Presents City Skate Concerts at Bank of America Winter Village

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2023
Read More

National Board of Review Annual Gala Honors Industry Trailblazers

ElizaBeth TaylorJanuary 9, 2023
Read More