Celebrate MLK Day With Visual Art

“Love takes off the masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within. I use the word ‘love’ here not merely in the personal sense but as a state of being, or a state of grace—not in the infantile American sense of being made happy but in the tough and universal sense of quest and daring and growth.”

—James Baldwin, The Fire Next Time

The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is celebrating MLK Day with visual art entitles, “Salvation: A State of Being.” “Salvation: A State of Being” is a group exhibition that meditates on how Black artists utilize their practice as a forum to reflect and express notions of self-love, self-esteem, self-determination, and self-actualization. Inspired by the seminal text by the late trailblazing Black feminist and author bell hooks, Salvation: Black People and Love, this exhibition seeks to explore how Black image-making actively functions as a vehicle of resistance against the dehumanization of Black people and a device to guide us toward an expansive view of the Black imagination.

The public art group exhibition, will be displayed on a loop on a digital billboard located on the corner of Flatbush and Lafayette avenues from to January 21, 2022.

The exhibition features works by seven Black photographers— Adama Delphine Fawundu, Genevieve Gaignard, Jamel Shabazz, Frank Stewart, Roscoè B. Thické III, Deborah Willis, and Joshua Woods. The project, which is spearheaded by BAM Guest Curator-at-Large, Larry Ossei-Mensah, aims to start civic discourse in Brooklyn around Dr. King’s legacy and encourage viewers to reflect on: What is love? What is next in the journey towards liberation?