Celebrate National Donut Day at Bear Donut

National Donut Day is on June 3rd. To celebrate Bear Donut will be offering 15% off on a large donut box (1 dozen) and offering a free donut with a purchase of any beverage, soft-serve ice cream, or donut and soft-serve ice cream combo.
Bear Donut is located in NoMad and is a reimagined retro American donut shop with South Korean flair; founded by Suhum Jang, Owner of the Michelin-recognized modern Asian restaurant Hortus NYC and Marketing Director Honey Kim founder of ARTIPS, a beauty brand currently stocked at such stores as Anthropologie and Free People.
- They bake a fresh batch of donuts twice daily, the first batch arriving at the counter at 10am and the next at 2pm. There are three varieties of signature donuts developed by Jang:
- Bear Donuts, chewy and crispy donuts made with sweet rice flour in a bubble-ring shape dressed in powdered or glazed toppings like Powdered Sugar or Cheddar, and Lavender or Pink Chocolate Glaze.
- Glazed Donuts, classic ring-shaped donuts also made with sweet rice flour in flavors ranging from Classic glaze to a sour Grapefruit Poppy.
Google+
YouTube
RSS