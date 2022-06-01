Celebrate National Donut Day at Bear Donut

National Donut Day is on June 3rd. To celebrate Bear Donut will be offering 15% off on a large donut box (1 dozen) and offering a free donut with a purchase of any beverage, soft-serve ice cream, or donut and soft-serve ice cream combo.

Bear Donut is located in NoMad and is a reimagined retro American donut shop with South Korean flair; founded by Suhum Jang, Owner of the Michelin-recognized modern Asian restaurant Hortus NYC and Marketing Director Honey Kim founder of ARTIPS, a beauty brand currently stocked at such stores as Anthropologie and Free People.

They bake a fresh batch of donuts twice daily, the first batch arriving at the counter at 10am and the next at 2pm. There are three varieties of signature donuts developed by Jang:

Bear Donuts, chewy and crispy donuts made with sweet rice flour in a bubble-ring shape dressed in powdered or glazed toppings like Powdered Sugar or Cheddar, and Lavender or Pink Chocolate Glaze.

Glazed Donuts, classic ring-shaped donuts also made with sweet rice flour in flavors ranging from Classic glaze to a sour Grapefruit Poppy.

Specialty light and airy brioche Cream Puff Donuts, perfectly round and double the height of the other donut varieties filled with such options as Double Milk Tea and Matcha Custard, each topped with powdered sugar and Dirty Choco, filled with Nutella and glazed with semi-sweet chocolate.