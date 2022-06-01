MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Celebrate National Donut Day at Bear Donut

Celebrate National Donut Day at Bear Donut

National Donut Day is on June 3rd. To celebrate Bear Donut will be offering 15% off on a large donut box (1 dozen) and offering a free donut with a purchase of any beverage, soft-serve ice cream, or donut and soft-serve ice cream combo.

Bear Donut is located in NoMad and is a reimagined retro American donut shop with South Korean flair; founded by Suhum Jang, Owner of the Michelin-recognized modern Asian restaurant Hortus NYC and Marketing Director Honey Kim founder of ARTIPS, a beauty brand currently stocked at such stores as Anthropologie and Free People. 

  • They bake a fresh batch of donuts twice daily, the first batch arriving at the counter at 10am and the next at 2pm. There are three varieties of signature donuts developed by Jang: 
  • Bear Donuts, chewy and crispy donuts made with sweet rice flour in a bubble-ring shape dressed in powdered or glazed toppings like Powdered Sugar or Cheddar, and Lavender or Pink Chocolate Glaze.
  • Glazed Donuts, classic ring-shaped donuts also made with sweet rice flour in flavors ranging from Classic glaze to a sour Grapefruit Poppy.
Specialty light and airy brioche Cream Puff Donuts, perfectly round and double the height of the other donut varieties filled with such options as Double Milk Tea and Matcha Custard, each topped with powdered sugar and Dirty Choco, filled with Nutella and glazed with semi-sweet chocolate.
 
The donuts are not only delicious but also appetizing to the eyes.

Related Items
Food and Drink

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Santa Martins Prosecco Rose is a Hit at The Outer Critics Circle Awards

Suzanna BowlingMay 28, 2022
Read More

Domino’s and Netflix Premiere Mind Ordering App Before ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 18, 2022
Read More

Get Ready For Flamenco Summer Nights

Suzanna BowlingMay 18, 2022
Read More

Sipping in Style This Spring and Into Summer

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 13, 2022
Read More

Destination for Best Lunch in Town – CITIZENS

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 13, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 11, 2022
Read More

Old Stove Pub Brings New Delightful Masterpiece to Manhattan

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 6, 2022
Read More

Kentucky Derby Drink Ideas

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 5, 2022
Read More

Hello Foodie! New Items to Love

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 5, 2022
Read More