Food and Drink

Celebrate National Licorice Day with Red Vines Mascot Naming Contest

National Licorice Day only comes once a year, but the Red Vines team wants to make it a year-round celebration for one lucky licorice lover.

With the launch of a new Red Vines mascot comes the task of finding the perfect name, and the American Licorice Company is seeking the creativity of candy fans everywhere with a new contest and the chance to win free candy for an entire year!

Through National Licorice Day on April 12th, participants can submit their vote to name the new Red Vines company mascot via American Licorice Company social pages or by logging onto the Red Vines landing page. The Red Vines team will hand- select the most creative submission for the brand’s new mascot on May 6th to receive free candy for a year! The top five suggestions will go live for voting on the Red Vines landing page from April 22nd through April 30th, with all participants to receive a 25% discount in return for voting on the website.

“There are few things more exciting than seeing the creativity of our loyal candy fans,” says Kristi Shafer, VP of Marketing for American Licorice Company. “While Red Vines has been around for over a hundred years, we’re always looking for innovative ways to celebrate, and National Licorice Day couldn’t be more perfect!”

As part of the National Licorice Day celebrations, candy lovers can look forward to limited-edition merchandise on the Red Vines landing page and a complimentary 5oz tray of Red Vines with all American Licorice Company website orders placed in April.

To learn more about the contest and enter for a chance to win, please visit www.redvines.com/NLD.

