Celebrate National Spritz Day with Lillet

Every summer the spritz refreshes us and makes us smile. Celebrate the summer’s favorite drink with National Spritz Day on August 1. Europe’s favorite brand, Lillet, is set to toast the day in style.

The Lillet Spritz is a popular drink during the French tradition of apéro hour. It is a simple, yet, elegant cocktail that is light and refreshing. Produced in the small French village of Podensac, Lillet is a French wine apéritif made from locally-sourced Bordeaux wine that is blended with fruit macerations before it is aged in French oak to give it a deliciously balanced flavor.

For New Yorkers you can support local business and check out spritzes at Pastis (52 Gansevoort Street), Lady Bird (445 E 6th Street), Dante (551 Hudson Street), and Brooklyn’s Bar-Tabac (128 Smith Street).

There are several ways to celebrate on August 1. Lillet comes in 3 different expressions—Blanc, Rosé, and Rouge.

The Lillet Spritz is sophistication made simple, as it’s made 2.5oz of Lillet, 2.5oz of Club Soda, and garnished with an orange slice.

The Lillet Rose Tonic has the sweetness of Lillet mixed with the bitterness of tonic water. Take 2.5 oz of Lillet Rose, 2.5 oz of fresh lime juice combined with tonic water. Garnish with lime and love the tangy delight.

Lillet Rose has been awarded with the 2011 Chairman’s Trophy (94 points) of Excellent

Ultimate Spirits Challenge; as well as the winner of the 2011 Gold Medal San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Take this fantastic bottle and and even top off with your own selected Brut Napa or any sparkling wine. In fact, that is what is so fantastic about National Spritz Day. You can be creative as you sip delicious drinks in the summer sun.

Here is to an amazing season with Lillet.