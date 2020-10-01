MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Celebrate National Vodka Day in Style with Belvedere’s Heritage 176

National Vodka day is October 4 and Belvedere has the perfect way to celebrate.

The brand just launched an incredible new expression called Heritage 176. The bottle delivers a unique taste experience by emphasizing the rye from which Belvedere is made. Using a centuries-old technique of malting, the rye is heated to 176 degrees, revealing its unexpectedly rich and complex flavors. The brand has added a small amount of this malted rye spirit to its classic vodka, showcasing the grain like no other vodka on the market. Heritage 176 is an extension of the brand’s natural philosophy and a prime example of our mastery in vodka distilling.

Partnering up with Courier Classics they have come up with the best way to honor the holiday with a drink that will make you smile.

Ingredients include:

2 oz of Belvedere Heritage 176

0.25 oz Rich Honey Syrup

2 dashes of walnut bitters

Garnish of Lemon

First, chill your rocks glass. Then use a citrus peeler or knife to cut a long strip of lemon peel to use as garnish. Fill mixing beaker with all ingredients and with two thirds of ice and stir for about 30 seconds. Remove rocks glass from fridge and empty the glass and put in large fresh ice.

Strain contents of mixing beaker using a julep strainer into rocks glass. Then garnish with a lemon twist.

And there you have your perfect National Vodka Day drink with Heritage 162.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

