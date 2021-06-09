Celebrate Pride with These Summer Drinks

Pride is a time to celebrate. Kick back with these fun drink ideas and enjoy all the colorful times this month.

Elysian Beer is offering easy drinking with lemon-lime tartness, herbal characteristics, and mild saltiness, Salt & Seed (4% ABV) is made with an even split of pale and malted white wheat and a dash of acid malt, creating a flavor unlike any other beer you’ve tasted before. Refreshing and easy-to-sip, this watermelon gose is truly the perfect beverage to have in hand for the sunny spring days and warm summer months ahead.

Essentia partnered with renowned mixologist Mel Meza on the festive Harvey Milkshake cocktail. Mel, Beverage Director at LA hotspot Olivetta and first-generation Mexican lesbian woman, uses Essentia Water when crafting her premium cocktails.

“Unlike tap water, ice made with a water like Essentia is 99.9% pure, so it won’t contaminate your drink when the ice melts. It also makes it easy to hydrate while imbibing,” she says.

It is so good you will be screaming with joy. Try this recipe that is refreshing and delicious!

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Vodka

.5 oz Crème de Cacao liqueur (Kahlua alternative)

.5 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Essentia Cold Brew

1 oz Essentia Almond Milk

1 scoop Essentia Ice Cubes

Instructions: