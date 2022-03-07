MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day With Mark Nadler

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day With Mark Nadler

If you’ve never been to a Cabaret Hootenanny starring Mark Nadler, you have missed a great time. This month the Cabaret Hootenanny is at The Friars Club and falls on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17 from 8 PM – 10 PM and is sure to be the best place in town to be.

They won’t be serving any green beer, but I can promise plenty of Irish tunes mostly written by Jewish songwriters) and more than a bit of blarney!!

These Cabaret Hootenannies have been selling out in no time flat, so make your friends green with envy and snag your tickets today!

