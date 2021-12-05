Celebrate The Holidays With Grammy Nominated Jazz Singer/Songwriter Stacey Kent

Stacey Kent is a jazz singer in the mold of the greats, with a legion of fans worldwide, a host of honors and awards including a Grammy nomination, album sales in excess of 2 Million, Gold, Double-Gold and Platinum-selling albums that have reached a series of No. 1 chart positions during the span of her career. Her music and influences span multiple genres which is a testament to her “wandering, restless spirit” as an artist. T2C sat down with this prolific artist to learn more.

Following her recent tour of Europe promoting her latest album “Songs From Other Places” Stacey’s returns for her upcoming U.S. tour in support of the collection which includes interpretations of songs by Stevie Nicks (Landslide), Paul Simon (American Tune), Lennon & McCartney (Blackbird), Gershwin, Weil, Jobim as well as two new songs written with Nobel Prize winning author Kazuo Ishiguro.

Stacey Kent: Birdland, 315 West 44th Street December 7 – 11, 2021

Video by Magda Katz