Celebrate Tin Pan Alley Day With A Free Concert and Efforts to Raise Funds

On Saturday, October 23rd, 12 noon-4 pm (rain date Sunday, Oct 24) Tin Pan Alley Day will be celebrated at the Flatiron North Plaza, 23rd Street at 5th Avenue.

Join for an outdoor public concert on Tin Pan Alley Day and help joyfully celebrate the official landmark designation of Tin Pan Alley, the birthplace of American popular music!

Their also fundraising for the new Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project to continue the great legacy of the “Alley.” Your support and generous donations will help us further our mission to preserve America’s unparalleled musical heritage.

The concert features stars of the American Popular Songbook, including special appearances by Danny Bacher, Aaron Lee Battle, Klea Blackhurst, Ken Bloom, Jim Brochu, Richard Carlin, Eric Comstock, Natalie Douglas, Cassidy Ewert, Willy Falk, Dewitt Fleming Jr., Eric Yves Garcia, Anita Gillette, Vince Giordano, Paul Greenwood, Luke Hawkins, Robert Lamont, Gabrielle Lee, Larry Marshall, Sanborn Mcgraw, Jill O’Hara, Jeannine Otis, Jennifer Poroye, Steve Ross, Billy Stritch, Tada! Youth Theater Ensemble, Tony Waag & The ATDF Ensemble, and Terry Waldo & The Gotham City Band. 

With special guest of honor, Marilyn Maye!

Presented by the Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project and the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership

Sponsored by Rosanne and Ed Braun, George Calderaro and William Megevick, Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation, J. Rosamond Johnson Foundation, The Lambs Foundation, PianoPiano, Sam Ash Music Corporation

