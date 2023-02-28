A SUCCESSION END — Jesse Armstrong, creator of HBO’s massive hit Succession, has announced that their upcoming season, beginning in March, will be their last. As you can imagine, pundits from all over are weighing in on the real reasons why the show is ending. To me, the first season was astonishingly brilliant, from Brian Cox on down. Seasons 2 and 3 were good, but not great.

Quite possibly the story has run its course. I mean, just how many times can you have a family in turmoil … even the Roys? Probably not more than once or twice, but that’s it. Face it, certain themes in Season 1 were played out time and time again.

The last season with the addition of the character Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) was a big ragged too. But, face it, he bought the Roy-media empire.

Just this week there was a minor kerfuffle; when Brian Cox said that Jeremy Strong’s acting process was a bit annoying. Me, I don’t know but this show has a massive cast and that means tons of cabbage. David Zaslav, WB’s new chief there has cut everything from Batgirl to Henry Cavill, so he’s a prime candidate for the blame.

Interestingly, Roger Friedman (Showbiz 411) said that since Armstrong announced it and not WB, it quite possibly could be accurate and may well have caught WB’s Zaz The Butcher by surprise too.

Armstrong crafted just a brilliant show and if he’s saying it’s time to go, I’m going to take him at his word. Mad Men, the other brilliantly written high-brow show, went on a bit longer than it probably should have so I applaud Strongman’s restraint.

One thing I know is that we should diligently wait for the other principals of the show to weigh in. Believe me, that will indeed tell the story.





RICK NEWMAN PASSES — There was a time in the late 70’s that if you wanted to be a comic, or just be cool, Rick Newman’s Catch A Rising Star club on First Avenue in NYC was where you had to be. It was a glorious time to be in NYC; be it at Warner Leroy’s Maxwell’s Plum or Dorian’s Red Hand or Adam’s Apple; if you were footloose and fancy free in the 70’s, you’d be at one of these haunts.

Newman helped launched everyone from David Brenner to Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy, Ray Romano, and Joe Piscopo, Chris Rock, Richard Belzer, Richard Lewis, Freddie Prinze, Larry David, Jay Leno and Robin Williams and even managed Pat Benatar for a time. He was s shrewd, shrewd business guy, but had a great eye for talent.

He passed last week in LA and here’s just a terrific write up from Deadline: https://deadline.com/2023/02/rick-newman-dead-catch-a-rising-star-comedy-club-founder-was-81-1235270148/

He was a mensch! Missing him already

SHORT TAKES — HBO Max’s Hacks, which jumped back into production in January, is taking a pause as Jean Smart recovers from a heart procedure. She’s fine and is expected to be back in proper form quickly. One of the best written shows out there, can’t wait to see their Season 3. Check out the full story from TV Line:

… Micky Dolenz Monday night on Jimmy Fallon. Watch him drop a pretty big exclusive about something coming later this year …

Interesting David Bowie development from the U.K. Take a read here: