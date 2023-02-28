I had some wonderful nights singing there with wonderful sopranos and occasionally as “The Twin Tenors”.  And one night I was even honored to have serenaded one of my other hero singers when Billy Joel’s mother was present for my “Opera Night” there.
So attached, unsurprisingly, are 4 of Caruso’s “Greatest Hits” song by you-know-who as my tribute to the first singer really to bring opera to the masses around the world.
Grazie, Maestro!!
Patric Hale