Music
Celebrating Enrico Caruso’s Birthday
On the 25th of February, way back in 1873 in Naples, the first true “superstar” of the 20th Century was born, Enrico Caruso! Note that I did not write “opera” superstar because Caruso was truly the very first 20th Century “superstar” because it was the magnetic attraction of his voice recorded on the first long-playing records that not only made recorded music a mainstay of everyone’s “home entertainment”, but he would also launch radio as the next foundation of connecting the world by the very first “Wifi” system as we call it today.
Caruso would only live to the age of 43, dying in 1923, but he recorded 247 songs between 1902 and 1920! In addition in February 1901, at a grand concert at La Scala in Milan Caruso joined with two other top tenors at a concert in commemoration of Giuseppe Verdi’s life – the first REALLY big “Three Tenor Concert” that Pavarotti would resurrect later in the 20th Century.
And I have a spiritual connection (of sorts) because not only do I sing most of the songs he made famous, but while he lived in New York he frequented Little Italy to get original Italian food, often eating at the Grotto Azzurro (Blue Grotto) in the wine cellar downstairs. Well, I had the great honor, after having won the Mario Lanza competition in NYC to have been asked to also sing in what is now called the Caruso Wine Cellar. It’s very intimate; here is a picture of it:
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
CAT ON A DARK HORSE — Cat Stevens is the latest artist on Dark Horse Records-the label begun by George Harrison in 1974 and now run by his son Dhani and his manager David Zonshine. Stevens is releasing a new album and this weekend dropped his performance of George’s transcendent “Here Comes The Sun.”
Face it, if there ever was an artist destined for Dark Horse, it’s Stevens.
SHORT TAKES — We talked about Apple TV’s Shrinking a few columns back, but this week’s episode (Episode 6) was the best yet. So cleverly written and acted; its a stone cold hit. And, Harrison Ford is a riot along with Jason Segal. Some of the best work ever for Ford. The revelation in this episode will inform the remaining six episodes in their debut season. Just great. Check it out if you haven’t yet …
Sunday’s Daily Mail broke the story that Yoko Ono has departed NYC for a compound in Franklin, NY. Reports are that she has not been well for quite some time; she turned control of Apple (her part) to son Sean, so we wish her all the best. Love her or not, she has been an extraordinary artist for most of her life …
Saw just a delightful movie on Amazonthis past week: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris with Lesley Manville, Rose Williams and Jason Isaacs. In partnership with the House of Dior, the movie tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950’s London who falls madly in love with a dress from Dior. Its just utterly charming. Can’t recommenced it enough …
I’m impressed that the MTA has enlisted more and more police officers at their many locations, but at my location at 23rd and Fifth, they still have dozens of people jumping the turnstiles. In addition to the officers positioning themselves at the worst possible locations to see the crime being committed, there must be at least 75 offenders daily. You do the math. With prices of fares going higher and higher, it seems to be this type of offense should be higher on their list. NYC is not the NYC old old. Sad for sure … And, this week’s classic throw-back is Sniff ‘n’ the Tears – “Driver’s Seat”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v754paceO44
Art
Events In March Bring Out The Green
Artechouse Magentaverse, Kid’s Night on Broadway, 20 at 20 Off-Broadway, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious, Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Pink Pier at Watermark, Orchid Show and the Macy’s Flower Show. Plus Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Joel and John Mayer are performing.
3/1: Karen’s Diner opens until the end of the year. With 14 locations across Australia, the UK and USA! It’s an absurd, unique environment full of laughs, banter and top-notch American diner style grub!
3/2-5: Outsider Art Fair at Metropolitan Pavilion with 64 international exhibitors
3/3 – 4/23: Acclaimed artist Lily Kwong will design the Orchid Show‘s 20th year. The design is inspired by her ancestral connections to the natural world and will feature thousands of orchids in a meditative and captivating display. Visitors will be able to reconnect with nature while experiencing the picture-perfect beauty of the orchids. On select nights, adults can experience the exhibition through Orchid Nights, with music, cash bars, and food available for purchase.
3/3 – 4: Jerry Seinfeld at the Beacon Theatre
3/3 – 19: New York International Children’s Film Festival was first established in 1997 to promote passionate cinematic works for ages between 3 and 18. This popular event showcases 100 animated, live-action short and long films. The film festival is then followed by filmmaker Q&As, workshops, voting, and more. Not only is this a great source of entertainment for youngsters, but it’s an ideal event to expand their learning with tours and thought-provoking sessions.
3/15: John Mayer @ MSG
3/16-24: Celebrate Asian culture during New York’s annual Asia Week. Over a 1-week span throughout the city’s metropolitan areas, the event features scheduled Asian art exhibits, auctions, special events, and talks from international artists and specialists.
3/17: St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of NYC’s longest-standing traditions; in fact, it is the world’s oldest and largest parade, dating back to 1762. In current years, the parade has proceeded up 5th avenue to pass in front of the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where the city’s Archbishop watches. The celebration is free for the public to attend.
3/17 – 5/9: Museum of Failure at 220 36th Street in Industry City
3/20 -4/9: 20at20 is your chance to see the Best of Off-Broadway for only $20!
3/21: Kids Night on Broadway. Kids go FREE to over 20 Broadway shows, when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Kids dine free at many Times Square restaurants, and parents get discounted parking rates.
3/26: Billy Joel @ MSG
3/26 -4/10: Macy Flower Show. Dive into the vibrant colors of deep-sea florals and stunning marine life at our upcoming Flower Show, “Voyage to Oceanum.” Visitors to Macy’s will embark upon an exciting under-the-ocean odyssey, discovering long-lost treasures and breathtaking aquatic beauty along the way.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
A SUCCESSION END — Jesse Armstrong, creator of HBO’s massive hit Succession, has announced that their upcoming season, beginning in March, will be their last. As you can imagine, pundits from all over are weighing in on the real reasons why the show is ending. To me, the first season was astonishingly brilliant, from Brian Cox on down. Seasons 2 and 3 were good, but not great.
RICK NEWMAN PASSES — There was a time in the late 70’s that if you wanted to be a comic, or just be cool, Rick Newman’s Catch A Rising Star club on First Avenue in NYC was where you had to be. It was a glorious time to be in NYC; be it at Warner Leroy’s Maxwell’s Plum or Dorian’s Red Hand or Adam’s Apple; if you were footloose and fancy free in the 70’s, you’d be at one of these haunts.
Interesting David Bowie development from the U.K. Take a read here:
… Donnie Kehr had a private listening party for his just-out Beautiful Strange (ROB Recoirds/Jazzheads) CD at the Friki Tiki in NYC … HAPPY BDAY Dara Gottfried and Doug Breitbart.
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Angela Tarantino; Barney Ross; Herb Rosen; Adam Saltzman; Steve Leeds; Gary Dell’Abate; Eppy; Pete Bennett; Tony Sachs; Andrew Sandoval; Michael Des Barres; Steve Van Zandt; Kid Leo; Vinny Napolitano; Questlove; Barry Zellman; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Kristina Delmar; John Billings; Bruce Haring; and CHIP!
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?