Celebrating Food For Thought’s 20th Anniversary Cady Huffman and Nathan Darrow

The Second Production of its Monthly Series in the Social Distancing Era Food For Thought Productions presents Tony Award-Winner Cady Huffman and Nathan Darrow in “Mrs. Sorken” and “I Can’t Imagine Tomorrow”.

Following its initial successful production in this era of isolation and social distancing – Marilyn Sokol & Bob Dishy in plays by Robert Anderson and Arthur Miller on July 13th – Food For Thought Productions will continue presenting monthly programs of staged readings at its new home of Theatre 80 St. Marks. On August 17th at 2:00pm the award-winning theatre company will present Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman and Nathan Darrow (“House of Cards”) in “Mrs. Sorken” by Christopher Durang and “I Can’t Imagine Tomorrow” by Tennessee Williams, directed by Antony Marsellis. The production will be followed by a Q&A with cast and director.

FFTP has become synonymous with “intimate theatre.” The point has always been to have audience members up close and personal to the actors. In the new configuration, the audience will consist of up to 25 patrons, as well as live streamed to theatre lovers everywhere (streaming details to follow). All social distancing precautions will be respected. There will be a medical professional onsite to check temperatures and audience members must wear masks and have recently tested negative for Covid-19.

The next Food For Thought presentation at Theatre 80 is on Sept. 14th at 2pm, starring Tony Nominee Kathleen Chalfant in “Something Unspoken” by Tennessee Williams, directed by Antony Marsellis. (The second play and performer tba). Additional dates for the rest of the season which will include plays by Tennessee Williams, Harold Pinter, Mel Brooks, Dorothy Parker, to name a few are Oct. 19th, Nov. 16th and December 14th. All shows are from 2—4pm which includes a Q & A with the cast. All shows will be live streamed, and all cast & plays subject to change. Tickets for the ‘live’ performance are free to first-come patrons who agree to be tested. There will be a nominal charge for the streaming.

Theatre 80 St. Marks will be the FFTP home for the rest of the season. Theatre 80 is an historic venue, which began life as “Scheib’s Place,” a popular speakeasy in 1922. It has weathered difficult times from Prohibition, the crash of 1929, and the Off-Broadway Theater strike of 1969. The tradition of excellence continues at Theatre 80 where the careers of many famous performers were launched, including Gary Burghoff, Bob Balaban and even one of its ushers, Billy Crystal. In these days when independent commercial mid-sized theaters are so endangered, it represents the tenacity which keeps theater alive in New York.

Food For Thought Productions was created by award-winning playwright Susan Charlotte to provide a home for the oft-neglected one-act play. Charlotte premiered a play by Tony Kushner and continued to premiere plays by other writers of note such as Tennessee Williams, John Guare, Joyce Carol Oates, Murray Schisgal, A.R. Gurney and Lynn Redgrave. The idea was to present thought-provoking plays with the crème-de-la-crème of theatre and film, followed by Q & A’s with the cast. FFTP has presented over a thousand shows with Oscar, Tony and Emmy award winning writers, actors and directors including Arthur Miller, August Wilson, Elaine May, Mary Alice, Elaine Stritch, Marian Seldes, Danny Aiello, Kathleen Turner, Tony Roberts, Carole Shelley, Peter Bogdonovich, Judd Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, Mary Bond Davis, Eric Stoltz, Kyra Sedgwick, Rose Perez, Judith Light, Christine Baranski, Earl Hyman, Rita Moreno and so on, with many more than once. Food For Thought keeps going. And we expect audiences, hungry for live theatre, will keep coming. As the world keeps changing and the unanswered questions continue to grow it is comforting to know that there is still something people can count on.