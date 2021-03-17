MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Bushmills and Flogging Molly

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Bushmills and Flogging Molly

Going on a second year with limited holiday celebration is still no reason not to have fun. This St. Patrick’s Day celebrate in style with Bushmills as they team up with Flogging Molly.

On March 17, the world’s oldest distillery brings together the time honored traditions on the special day of good whisky and good music. From the comfort of your own home you can get a free whiskey and kick back and listen to a livestream performance from the legendary band by clicking here.

COURTESY OF CLARION CALL

Bushmills is named for the mills that made the barley and the River Bush, which remains the water source to cut our whiskey to proof today. Get ready to enjoy this triple distilled delight as you sip and listen to Flogging Molly and their popular seven-piece Celtic punk band tunes.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Cover Art by Photo by Yan Ming on Unsplash

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

