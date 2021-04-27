MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Celebrating the Return of Live Theatre. Live in Central Park With Tony & Olivier Award Winner Jane Krakowski and The New York Pops

Celebrating the Return of Live Theatre. Live in Central Park With Tony & Olivier Award Winner Jane Krakowski and The New York Pops

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) announces RTC alumna and friend Jane Krakowski (Tony Award nominee, She Loves Me; Tony Award winner, Nine) will star in the 2021 Gala celebrating the long-awaited return to live theatre. This year’s special hybrid event “Curtain Up, Light the Lights!” will happen live in Central Park on Monday, June 7 and also stream live. 

Krakowski will be joined by The New York Pops and her “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” co-star Tituss Burgess in a unique concert created exclusively for the special occasion. The evening will celebrate the Save Our Stages Act, accepted by Co-Sponsor Senator Charles E. Schumer. Additional artist appearances to be announced.

The most current of COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including social distancing, face coverings, and testing or proof of vaccination for attendance.

All proceeds from the 2021 Gala benefit Roundabout Theatre Company’s myriad programs happening during the shutdown, safety protocols when theater opens again, and support for hundreds of artists and technicians who are eagerly awaiting the return to work.

The in-person Gala will begin with staggered safety arrivals at 5:30PM and include a seated dinner, a live auction and the special concert performance. The virtual live stream will begin at 8:00 PM.

The evening is being co-chaired by Samantha Rudin Earls and David Earls and Johannes “Johs” Worsoe, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. Vice Chairs include Cynthia and Ron Beck, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Roxanne and Scott Bok, Mardee Brown and Jeff Libert, Karen Calby, Michael T. Cohen, Colliers International NY LLC, John and Colleen Cook, Susan and Ed Forst, Sylvia Golden, Kiendl and John Gordon, Jeanne and Tom Hagerty, Meryl Hartzband, Tom and Kitty Patterson Kempner, Stephanie and Ron Kramer, Sanda and Jerry Lambert, Alan P. Mark and Jeffrey Fraenkel, Mary Solomon, Beryl Snyder and Steve Trost, Jennifer and Owen Thomas, Diane and Tom Tuft.  The Live Appeal Matching Gift Sponsor is Capital One.  The concert performance is underwritten by Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence and Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer.

To purchase tickets or a table to Roundabout’s 2021 Gala, contact: events@roundabouttheatre.org

For more information: https://gala.roundabouttheatre.org

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

What to Watch in The New Year: April 27

Suzanna BowlingApril 27, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 26

Suzanna BowlingApril 26, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGApril 25, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 25

Suzanna BowlingApril 25, 2021
Read More

T2C Talks To Kathleen Chalfant About Her New Play By Dorothy Lyman and Co Star Elliott Gould

Suzanna BowlingApril 24, 2021
Read More

France Lets Go A Murder Because He Can Not Be Held Criminally Responsible Because He Was High As New York Legalizes 4/20

Suzanna BowlingApril 24, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 24

Suzanna BowlingApril 24, 2021
Read More

A Gift From the Land – Earth Day Celebration with Côté Mas

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 23, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGApril 23, 2021
Read More