Celebrating the Return of Live Theatre. Live in Central Park With Tony & Olivier Award Winner Jane Krakowski and The New York Pops

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) announces RTC alumna and friend Jane Krakowski (Tony Award nominee, She Loves Me; Tony Award winner, Nine) will star in the 2021 Gala celebrating the long-awaited return to live theatre. This year’s special hybrid event “Curtain Up, Light the Lights!” will happen live in Central Park on Monday, June 7 and also stream live.

Krakowski will be joined by The New York Pops and her “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” co-star Tituss Burgess in a unique concert created exclusively for the special occasion. The evening will celebrate the Save Our Stages Act, accepted by Co-Sponsor Senator Charles E. Schumer. Additional artist appearances to be announced.

The most current of COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including social distancing, face coverings, and testing or proof of vaccination for attendance.

All proceeds from the 2021 Gala benefit Roundabout Theatre Company’s myriad programs happening during the shutdown, safety protocols when theater opens again, and support for hundreds of artists and technicians who are eagerly awaiting the return to work.

The in-person Gala will begin with staggered safety arrivals at 5:30PM and include a seated dinner, a live auction and the special concert performance. The virtual live stream will begin at 8:00 PM.

The evening is being co-chaired by Samantha Rudin Earls and David Earls and Johannes “Johs” Worsoe, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. Vice Chairs include Cynthia and Ron Beck, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Roxanne and Scott Bok, Mardee Brown and Jeff Libert, Karen Calby, Michael T. Cohen, Colliers International NY LLC, John and Colleen Cook, Susan and Ed Forst, Sylvia Golden, Kiendl and John Gordon, Jeanne and Tom Hagerty, Meryl Hartzband, Tom and Kitty Patterson Kempner, Stephanie and Ron Kramer, Sanda and Jerry Lambert, Alan P. Mark and Jeffrey Fraenkel, Mary Solomon, Beryl Snyder and Steve Trost, Jennifer and Owen Thomas, Diane and Tom Tuft. The Live Appeal Matching Gift Sponsor is Capital One. The concert performance is underwritten by Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence and Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer.

To purchase tickets or a table to Roundabout’s 2021 Gala, contact: events@roundabouttheatre.org

For more information: https://gala.roundabouttheatre.org