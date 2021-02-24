Celebrity Casino Scandals That Left Everyone Speechless

Having a superstar visit your venue has always been important to casino owners. Movie celebrities, sports stars, and world-known music performers are known to spend their free days at the card tables. In most cases, this is the best form of promotion for the casino that those stars are visiting. But, sometimes, things tend to go down the hill.

Celebrities are often seen as flawless and superior beings that millions of people from around the globe look up to. Therefore, land-based casino owners host celebrities with the hope that their admirers would soon follow their lead. Which they often do.

However, there were a couple of occasions when casino staff had to deal with improper celebrity behavior and later suffer the consequences of those scandals. In this article, we’ll cover some of the biggest celebrity casino scandals that left the general public speechless.

Charlie Sheen

The famous star of the hit series “Two and a Half Men,” Charlie Sheen, seems to be more in the headlines than not. As of late, he’s been on the quieter side. But that wasn’t the case some years ago. Everyone had been aware of his drug addiction, but a few people knew that he had a gambling problem as well. Most of his gambling revolved around sportsbook bets and getting his winnings quickly by wagering on many sports matches. And as it turned out, the famous movie star used to place bets on a daily basis. After the truth about Charlie’s gambling problem reached the news agencies, it was discovered that he even betted while driving his pregnant ex-wife to delivery. However, the main issue was Sheen’s behavior whenever he lost a bet. As it was reported by various sources, Sheen threw tantrums at several locations whenever things didn’t go his way.

Ben Affleck

Playing at a brick-and-mortar casino can be fulfilling. Even though superstars like Ben Affleck, who have heftier budgets, can handle the expensive drinks and high-stake games, their fans tend to opt for a more budget-friendly version like online casinos. It has been known for quite a while that Ben Affleck is an avid fan of games like Blackjack, poker, and roulette. However, Ben’s spending spree couldn’t be matched by his fans, so they chose to follow in the actor’s footsteps in a more down-to-earth way. By visiting casinosters.com/best-payout-online-casinos/ and other top payout casino venues, the non-celebrities are able to have just as much fun without leaving their homes or spending unnecessary money on dressing up or high-stake card games. However, that’s not what the famous actor had in mind. His love for cards and the fear of losing huge amounts have led him to cheat during one of the games, which resulted in him being banned from Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas. The actor tried to explain himself in Vanity Fair, but later on, he was yet again brought into connection with Molly Bloom and her illegal poker games.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson, one of the biggest stars that emerged for the ‘90s series “Baywatch,” has been known to the gambling world for a while. Her love for games like slots and poker led her to become involved in various scandals that also included her husband, Rick Solomon. It wasn’t shocking that Anderson discovered how much she enjoys playing different casino games, but the fact that she was in debt with her own husband. The supposed debt was $250,000. And it was made public that her husband made a scandalous offer to Pamela in order for him to forget about the debt. What actually happened, we cannot be sure, but one thing is certain – Pamela and Rick married twice, and their honeymoon choice was Las Vegas. Could this be a case of marital abuse? Or is it just a case of two people raising the stakes a bit high? Time will tell.

Being a celebrity doesn’t make you any less addictive or prone to bad behavior. Superstars are only humans like the rest of us. And some of those people can be in need of professional help. Living under the flashing lights of the camera can be stressful, and some people find comfort by escaping reality. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as long as you don’t overdo it. Don’t let anyone’s bad behavior become your guiding star. If anything, learn from their lessons and be better.

