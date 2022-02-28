Celebrity Tattooist, Girl Knew York, Launching Art Gallery at Dream Downtown

Celebrity artist and tattooist, Mira Mariah (aka Girl Knew York) will be debuting a new collection of art titled, “ARTIFACTS OF US,” in the Swing Room at Dream Downtown, 355 W. 16th Street next week.

Known for her delicate, surrealist fine-line art and tattoos on famous clients like Ariana Grande, Ilana Glazer, & Pete Davidson, the Brooklyn-based artist has ventured to additional mediums to share her art with the world. The playful individuality that exudes from Girl Knew York’s work is perfectly at home within Dream Downtown’s domain, giving fans on the continuous tattoo waitlist a creative space for indulging in Girl Knew York’s art.

Mira Mariah is an artist and the creator of the brand Girl Knew York. Her work represents all she holds dear: beauty, human connection, girl culture, motherhood, glamor, romance and art history. Girl Knew York encourages its fans to redefine beauty on their own terms, and bring it into each part of their life – to be surrounded in joy as armor for when life looks grim. Girl Knew York works to make sure this attitude is not limited to those who fit into mainstream culture, but also supports parents, the disabled, all body types, all genders, ethnic and racial minorities and everyone in between to create full, beautiful lives. Most recently Girl Knew York has partnered with brands such as Gucci, MeUndies, Inkbox, Bombas, Nike and Bedhead on various products and campaigns to tell stories and ignite excitement.

Mira Mariah’s following grew after debuting her single-line signature tattoo style which came from her training as a fashion illustrator at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). This unique look inspired a following of thousands from across the world that seek out her work for tattoos, art and merchandise. She still treasures tattooing as an intimate way to connect with her fans and explore art and the body. She is an artist, influencer, tattooist, advocate and mother living in Brooklyn and working out of Girl Knew York headquarters in Tribeca. www.girlknewyork.com

Dream Downtown is a New York City lifestyle hotel with an emphasis on service and after-dark possibilities. Extraordinary in design and unique in character, the hotel offers everything today’s urban traveler seeks, including: 315 loft-style guest rooms and suites, luxurious amenities, unique dining/meeting/events spaces and a talented staff that knows the ins and outs of everything NYC. www.dreamhotels.com/downtown