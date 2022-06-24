MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Celebs, Celebs and More Celebs in the News

Celebs, Celebs and More Celebs in the News

Last weekend during a panel discussion on the ‘Power of Curiosity” Pharrell Williams’ organization YELLOW and pest control brand STEM lauched Nature’s Escape: a new immersive experience touring the country this summer and it’s something families definitely won’t want to miss.

William’s educational organization YELLOW and STEM created this free, insect-focused pop-up to encourage children and adults to build an affinity for science and nature, while also providing kids across the country with accessible learning opportunities.

WASHINGTON D.C. – New bug spray line rooted in nature and optimized by science, STEM, hosts “Power of Curiosity” panel featuring Pharrell Williams and his educational non-profit, YELLOW, at SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival in Washington. (Credit: AP Images for STEM)

And back a few weeks ago, Sony Electronics announced their newest addition to the LinkBuds series: LinkBuds S. The latest model empowers a new sound experience through Sony’s sensing technology and partner collaboration, while retaining a “Never Off” wearing experience perfect for staying connected to online and offline worlds due to their ultra-small and lightweight design with natural ambient sound.

The launch was celebrated by teaming with singer-songwriter Tate McRae for an event at the TWA Hotel at JFK Airport.

Also in June, GM, Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard Host Another Successful My GM Rewards Card Appreciation Experience with Country Music Star, Chris Lane at CMA Fest in Nashville.

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for GM)

TalkShopLive, the leading livestreaming, social selling online network is going LIVE with Ciara! The GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter, host and entrepreneur, streamed live from the Samsung 837 store in New York City for a new shoppable livestream experience with Samsung presented by Walmart.

The event, powered by TalkShopLive®,  was Samsung’s first-ever branded shoppable livestream and helped customers Level Up their summer with an assortment of Samsung products, including smart TVs, sleek tablets and much more. The shoppable livestream was filmed entirely using a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

“To be working alongside one of today’s biggest chart-topping entertainers and entrepreneurs is a dream partnership for TalkShopLive and we are thrilled to be able to bring the first Samsung-branded shoppable livestream LIVE to you at home together with our incredible partners at Walmart, ” said Bryan Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of TalkShopLive.

Watch and Buy here: https://talkshop.live/watch/AMG0mUyh03R4

 

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Madonna and Belvedere Celebrate Pride in Style

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 24, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 24, 2022
Read More

Times Square Alliance & Playbill Kick Off Pride in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingJune 24, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 22, 2022
Read More

2nd Annual Antonyo Award Nominations

Suzanna BowlingJune 22, 2022
Read More

Say Good Bye to the Mask

Suzanna BowlingJune 22, 2022
Read More

Chita Rivera Awards And The Winners Are………….

Suzanna BowlingJune 21, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon is Back

Suzanna BowlingJune 21, 2022
Read More

Summer Fancy Food Show Brings Delightful Tastes in Food Business Back to New York with Foodgod and More

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 20, 2022
Read More