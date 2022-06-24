Celebs, Celebs and More Celebs in the News

Last weekend during a panel discussion on the ‘Power of Curiosity” Pharrell Williams’ organization YELLOW and pest control brand STEM lauched Nature’s Escape: a new immersive experience touring the country this summer and it’s something families definitely won’t want to miss.

William’s educational organization YELLOW and STEM created this free, insect-focused pop-up to encourage children and adults to build an affinity for science and nature, while also providing kids across the country with accessible learning opportunities.

And back a few weeks ago, Sony Electronics announced their newest addition to the LinkBuds series: LinkBuds S. The latest model empowers a new sound experience through Sony’s sensing technology and partner collaboration, while retaining a “Never Off” wearing experience perfect for staying connected to online and offline worlds due to their ultra-small and lightweight design with natural ambient sound.

The launch was celebrated by teaming with singer-songwriter Tate McRae for an event at the TWA Hotel at JFK Airport.

Also in June, GM, Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard Host Another Successful My GM Rewards Card Appreciation Experience with Country Music Star, Chris Lane at CMA Fest in Nashville.

TalkShopLive, the leading livestreaming, social selling online network is going LIVE with Ciara! The GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter, host and entrepreneur, streamed live from the Samsung 837 store in New York City for a new shoppable livestream experience with Samsung presented by Walmart.

The event, powered by TalkShopLive®, was Samsung’s first-ever branded shoppable livestream and helped customers Level Up their summer with an assortment of Samsung products, including smart TVs, sleek tablets and much more. The shoppable livestream was filmed entirely using a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

“To be working alongside one of today’s biggest chart-topping entertainers and entrepreneurs is a dream partnership for TalkShopLive and we are thrilled to be able to bring the first Samsung-branded shoppable livestream LIVE to you at home together with our incredible partners at Walmart, ” said Bryan Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of TalkShopLive.

Watch and Buy here: https://talkshop.live/watch/AMG0mUyh03R4