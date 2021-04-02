Celebs in the News

It’s been a busy week with some fun celeb news.

Social media’s biggest sister stars, The Merrell Twins have been crowned Coca-Cola’s official flavor stewards, deemed “Coca-Cola Flavor Curators.”

Vanessa and Veronica will reveal the best salty snacks to pair with Coca-Cola Flavors, inspiring snacking on a whole new level (Photo courtesy of Coca-Cola)

As identical twins and besties, The Merrell Twins have a unique ability to pick out the perfect combination because they are just that! In their new role, Vanessa and Veronica will determine the best salty/sweet snacking and sipping combinations and share via Instagram, encouraging fans to share their favorites combos using #unbelievablydelicious. Look out for their fab Instagram posts to sweeten your day.

Actor Oliver Hudson has teamed up with Super 8® by Wyndham to inspire travelers to #journeysafe. One of the world’s largest economy hotel brands, has unveiled the latest installment of its award-winning #JourneySafe campaign.

Featuring the voice of actor, family man and avid road tripper Oliver Hudson, the reimagined, multi-channel campaign—best known for its use of iconic dashboard bobbleheads—takes a light-hearted, PSA-style approach to promoting the continued importance of safe and responsible travel.

And, this weekend be sure to check out The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Airing Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT was announced today. The show will be simulcast on TNT and TBS. This year’s SAG Awards is a one-hour celebration that will highlight and expand on the show’s signature “I Am An Actor” stories through funny and intimate docuseries-inspired interviews, which will be woven throughout the telecast. The show will continue the tradition of honoring the outstanding performances of the past year with winner announcements in 13 categories. The SAG Awards are made available with Spanish subtitles and are distributed internationally, including to U.S. military installations through the American Forces Network.

The full list of actors who will participate in the one-hour SAG Awards presentation include 27th SAG Awards Nominees: Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal, Mogul Mowgli), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us, Black Panther), Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Fences), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer, Blindspotting), Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird, The Northman), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, Happiest Season), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, Saturday Night Live) and the ensemble from Ted Lasso; along with Lily Collins (Emily in Paris, MANK), Common (Selma, The Hate U Give), Ted Danson (Mr. Mayor, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha, Harriet), Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Josh Gad (Avenue 5, Central Park), Henry Golding (Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Crazy Rich Asians), Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project, Late Night), Helen Mirren (The Queen, Prime Suspect), Rita Moreno (West Side Story, One Day at a Time), Daisy Ridley (Murder on the Orient Express, Star War: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), and Mary Steenburgen (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Happiest Season).

SAG Awards Sunday will be kicked off with the official PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT: Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Show where Jason George (Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy) and JoBeth Williams (The Big Chill, Poltergeist) will announce the winners of the SAG Awards’ stunt honors. The pre-show will live-stream on tntdrama.com/sag-awards, sagawards.org, PeopleTV, People.com, EW.com, People/EW/PeopleTV Facebook, People/EW/PeopleTV Twitter, and People/EW YouTube beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.