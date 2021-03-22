Celebs, Sightings and More

March has been a busy month. Some great things have been in the news that make us smile for the good things folks are doing.

Following Edgar Scissorhands making his Super Cruise debut at the Super Bowl, Cadillac invited the Jonas Brothers, Tiffany Haddish, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello and tWitch and Allison Boss to experience the technology for the first time. Their experiences were captured as curiosity turned to freedom when they took their hands off the wheel, let the vehicle navigate the road and tried the Lane Change on Demand functionality.

Super Cruise uses real-time cameras, sensors and GPS, paired with LiDAR map data and a driver awareness system to provide drivers a greater sense of confidence when travelling hands-free on enabled roads.

In Manhattan, La Pera Projects is exclusively partnering with NeueHouse Madison Square to launch its first Arts Program called “Transitions” until April 16th with the aim to support and showcase international emergent talent from New York. The one-month artists’ residency will culminate with a three-week exhibition of the works created at the studios provided by NeueHouse. Framed under the idea of transition, the curatorial theme is an attempt to materialize and reflect the current times we live in from the angle of the infinite possibilities brought by creativity.

Alongside the work of guest curator Edoardo Cozzani (Italy), La Pera Projects will present artists Kyoko Hamaguchi (Japan), Jean Oh (USA), and Johanna Strobel (Germany), all in a joint conversation revolving around the concept of transition through the lens of creativity.

Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone, kicked off a great week to bring grounded travelers everywhere a “Taste of Australia!” To help keep the dream of Australia alive while borders remain closed, he helped launch a one-of-a-kind virtual experience in where he demonstrated three dishes inspired by his experiences filming in Australia, for participants everywhere to recreate in their own home with work featured on Australia.com.

Another highlight was Ticket2Events #funinthesun experience for Bravo Dallas Housewives in Delray Beach. Producers Sean Koski and Brian Kelly of Ticket2Events, created a sharable event at The Seagate Hotel & Spa in Florisa with hosts LeeAnn Locken and Tiffany Hendra, who traveled safely for the day.

To kick off their adventure the gals, with Steamline luggage in tow and Planeair sanitizer in hand, showcased how to complete a germ free flight to Delray Beach, FL. The #funinthesun for LeeAnn Locken and Tiffanny Hendra seemed to continue effortlessly for days and with nods to Hydralyte the electrolyte powder that rehydrates faster than water, it was no surprise why. With their digital community tuned in for the experience the ladies continued to check in and include the millions of viewers along the way, staying camera ready day or night with products from Clio.

On International Women’s Day, Emma Loewe moderated a virtual panel with Alysia Reiner, Marci Zaroff, and others along with Women’s Earth Alliance and YES AND. Each panelists dedicated their lives to the sustainability movement and they spoke about the importance of women’s empowerment in the global sustainability narrative and how we can all shop sustainably.

And coming up on March 25, For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation will host their first ever virtual experience. TV personality and Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves to emcee the evening with performances by Darius Rucker; Dierks Bentley; Jon Pardi; Hamilton’s Mandy Gonzalez; Tony Award nominated actress Laura Osnes; Broadway Veteran Hugh Panaro; and PS22 Chorus of Staten Island. Guest appearances include Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Fran Drescher, Maria Bello, and more. The event’s honorary chairpersons are Erin & Steven Selcher and Kate & Jerry Hathaway.

The nonprofit serves adult cancer patients and their families, enables cancer patients and their loved ones to strengthen, deepen and unify their relationships by creating unforgettable and lasting respite experiences.

Here is great things this season.

Cover art by Photo by Dominik Vanyi on Unsplash