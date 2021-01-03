CELSIUS Energy Drinks Keep You Healthy for January Commitments

This month get back your health. January 2021 is the time to really get yourself back in shape. And, it has never been easier than with CELSIUS Energy Drink.

Fitness and nutrition go hand-in-hand, and both are a never-ending journey in endurance, willpower, and perhaps most importantly, discovery. Everyone follows their own path to navigating their personal fitness and nutrition, but of course there are more than a few companies out there promoting their product. With a plethora of diets, training techniques, and supplement regiments that cover a wide range of goals, it can be tough to figure out the right choice for you. That’s why today we’re tackling one category, energy drinks – whether you use them as a pick-me-up in the morning or afternoon, before a workout, or anywhere in between they’ve become a go-to for many. We’re going to take an in-depth look at CELSIUS, including the brand, its benefits, and where to purchase it.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include CELSIUS, CELSIUS HEAT, CELSIUS ON-THE-GO, CELSIUS BCAA +Energy, and CELSIUS Sweetened with Stevia, all of which come in a wide array of flavors such as Peach Vibe, Watermelon Berry, Jackfruit, Cranberry Lemon, and Sparkling Tropical Twist.

Their products contain 7 essential vitamins; zero sugar, no added artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, non-GMO and very low sodium, and are both vegan and Kosher. Individual products range in caffeine content from 100mg (CELSIUS BCAA +Energy) to 200 mg (CELSIUS, CELSIUS ON-THE-GO, CELSIUS STEVIA) to 300mg (CELSIUS HEAT). The caffeine is derived from a blend of green tea with EGCG, ginger and guarana (pronounced “goo-rana”) seed to turn on thermogenesis – the process of your body accelerating your metabolic rate. It is also what provides the sustained energy, unlike the crash and jitters you may feel with other energy drinks.

All of their products accelerate metabolism, burn body fat, burn calories, boost endurance and help build lean body muscle. Their proprietary MetaPlus Blend is backed by peer-reviewed clinical studies and found to accelerate metabolism, increasing your body’s ability to burn fat and calories. By raising body temperature half a degree, additional calories are burned.

These benefits are backed by six published university studies that have been conducted on CELSIUS by U.S. accredited scientific research facilities rendering strict scientific standards. To ensure consumer confidence, trust, and industry independence, the studies were presented at scientific conferences and published in peer-reviewed publications.

CELSIUS is sold nationally at Target, CVS, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts, and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaws, and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs, and in select micro-markets across the country.

With a sea of options in the energy drink category CELSIUS stands out for stands out for claiming to provide healthy energy with no crash or jitters, as well as thermogenic properties. Obviously no product is a magical solution, but CELSIUS has been clinically proven to help provide a boost to the metabolism and is a healthy and trustworthy solution to provide energy whenever you might need it most. With an extensive lineup of flavors and formulas, there’s likely a combination perfect for even the most discerning energy drink connoisseur.