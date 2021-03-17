Celtic Joy – St. Patrick’s Day Live Streamed Concert

Today on St Patty’s Day, March 17th at 7 pm EST, join the Daisy Jopling Band and special guests: students Max Hershkowitz (fiddler) & the Peekskill City Singers for a joyful Celtic-inspired celebration. The performance will be live streamed from the gorgeous five-star Dramatic Hall Theater in Peekskill, NY.

Already have plans on the 17th, don’t worry! The concert will be restreamed Sunday, March 21st at 7 pm EST.

Either date, join Daisy & the band for a post-performance Zoom chat at 8:30 pm EST. They love meeting old friends and making new ones.

The concert is free to the Member’s Circle: Symphony of World Citizens and event sponsors. Sign up as a Member today at the $10+/month level to enjoy VIP events and more exciting benefits. For non-member guests, we kindly suggest a $30 donation.

Concert proceeds benefit our world class music mentorship programs and community performances that transform people’s lives. Questions? Reach out to us at: member@daisyjoplingfoundation.org.