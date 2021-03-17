MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Celtic Joy – St. Patrick’s Day Live Streamed Concert

Celtic Joy – St. Patrick’s Day Live Streamed Concert

Today on St Patty’s Day, March 17th at 7 pm EST, join the Daisy Jopling Band and special guests: students Max Hershkowitz (fiddler) & the Peekskill City Singers for a joyful Celtic-inspired celebration. The performance will be live streamed from the gorgeous five-star Dramatic Hall Theater in Peekskill, NY. 

Already have plans on the 17th, don’t worry! The concert will be restreamed Sunday, March 21st at 7 pm EST. 

Either date, join Daisy & the band for a post-performance Zoom chat at 8:30 pm EST. They love meeting old friends and making new ones.

The concert is free to the Member’s Circle: Symphony of World Citizens and event sponsors. Sign up as a Member today at the $10+/month level to enjoy VIP events and more exciting benefits. For non-member guests, we kindly suggest a $30 donation

Concert proceeds benefit our world class music mentorship programs and community performances that transform people’s lives. Questions? Reach out to us at: member@daisyjoplingfoundation.org

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Bushmills and Flogging Molly

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 17, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMarch 17, 2021
Read More

Let There Be Orchids

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2021
Read More

Win The Broadway Dream Vacation Sweepstakes

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: March 16

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMarch 15, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: March 15

Suzanna BowlingMarch 15, 2021
Read More

St Patricks Day 2021

Suzanna BowlingMarch 14, 2021
Read More

Tune Into Swing 46 For a 12 Hour Benefit Today Starting at Noon

Suzanna BowlingMarch 14, 2021
Read More