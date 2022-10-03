Central Park’s Wollman Ice Rink and and Bryant Park’s Opens This Month

Wollman Rink, located at 59th Street and 6th Avenue, within Central Park is joining Bryant Park’s ice rink in opening early. The Wollman Rink opens for skating on Monday, October 24. The hours will be 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. The price will be $15 for adults off-peak & $25 during peak hours, and skates are available to rent. Click here for reservations and more information.

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will open on Friday, October 28, in time for Halloween. Included are The Rink: New York City’s only free admission Bryant Park, reservations are even already open on their website. This 17,000-foot ice skating rink will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., and on select weekends and holidays from 8 a.m.-midnight. Bank of America cardholders can save 10% on skate rentals when using their card at the time of purchase. The Rink also hosts the wildly popular Bumper Cars on Ice. The Holiday Shops by Urbanspace: an open-air market featuring more than 170 artisanal vendors selling unique gifts. And The Lodge: covered, outdoor “après skate escape” for a festive cocktail or food where you can people watch.