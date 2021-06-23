Chairman’s Reserve Rum Hosts Virtual Tasting for Summer Delights

Summer is in full swing and there is no better time to rum it up.

Last night Chairman’s Reserve Rum hosted a fantastic virtual tasting with Ben Jones (Director of Spiribam, North America) and Kigan Jo (Mixologist / Chairman’s Ambassador) to taste some of the most enthralling toasts around in the category.

As stated by Jo as pointing out why Chairman’s Reserve is superior to an infamous other brand, “Why be a captain, when you can be a chairman?!”

Every sensation was accentuated with highlights from various bottles. The history and inspiration behind Chairman’s Reserve began in 1931 when Denis Barnard established the Barnard family’s rum distillery. Unknowingly, Denis set the precedent for nine decades of legendary Saint Lucian rum craftsmanship predicated by character, finesse, and distinction. He was an original pioneer in the art of blending rum, experimenting with distillates from various fermentations of molasses produced by the estate’s own sugar factory. This innate philosophy was inherited by his son, the prodigious Laurie Barnard, who continued to expand upon his father’s vision for creating a distinct identity for Saint Lucian rum. In 1999, he officially launched the Chairman’s Reserve brand, establishing the prestige of Saint Lucian rum culture worldwide.

SPIRIBAM, Fine Rum Specialists known for their iconic Saint Lucian and Martinique premium rums, now has officially welcomed the arrival of Chairman’s Legacy to the United States. The latest installment from the world-renowned Chairman’s Reserve portfolio and tribute to the unforgettable Laurie Barnard, the last founding family member to hold the ‘Chairman’s’ position at St. Lucia Distillers.

The virtual experience included:

Chairman’s Reserve Original ($28) – The flagship rum of the distillery and Barnard’s first blend in 1999; one of the best rums in the world and the ultimate representation of the iconic style of Saint Lucian rum.

Chairman's Reserve Spiced Rum ($28) – A genuinely authentic Caribbean spiced rum (beloved by those who don't enjoy spiced rum), made with Chairman's Reserve steeped with "Bois Bandé," a local Caribbean bark culturally known for its aphrodisiac qualities.

Chairman's Forgotten Casks ($50) – An extra-aged sipping rum crafted to mimic the rum found and preserved in the forgotten casks of Chairman's Reserve after the horrific fire in 2007, which nearly destroyed the brand.

Chairman's Reserve 1931 ($100)- The ultimate bespoke offering of blended aged rums.

($100)- The ultimate bespoke offering of blended aged rums.

Here is to adding some spice in your life as you discover this incredible line for yourself.