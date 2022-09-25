Champagne Pommery Brings Artistic Joy to The Armory Show with Pommery Prize

The Pommery Prize continues to pay homage to Madame Pommery’s love for the arts. In addition to the monetary reward, the winning artist of the Pommery Prize will have an opportunity to create a new work of art for an exhibition at Pommery Champagne’s domaine in Reims, France. Since 1882, when Madame Pommery commissioned French sculptor Gustave Navlet to create four sculptures for the walls of their cellars, the venerable producer’s estate has been steeped in arts patronage. Since 2002, Pommery has continued the tradition by opening the Gallo-Roman chalk cellars and making them accessible each year as a platform for artists to express their talents and create unique works of art each year for their “Experience Pommery” exhibition.

Now in its fourth year, recognizes an exceptional presentation of large-scale artwork from The Armory Show’s Platform section with a $25,000 award. In addition to Vranken Pommery America’s President Mailys Vranken, Liz Munsell, Barnett & Annalee Newman Curator of Contemporary Art at the Jewish Museum, and art collector Sloane Schaffer sat on this year’s jury.