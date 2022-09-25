Champagne Pommery Brings Artistic Joy to The Armory Show with Pommery Prize

The Armory Show and Champagne Pommery recently announced El Apartamento’s presentation of What it is, what it has been by Reynier Leyva Novo as the recipient of the fourth annual Pommery Prize. During a grand reception the artist was honored at Javitis Center in New York City. Everything about the presentation was grand and pleasant.
Known for its avant-garde spirit, Champagne Pommery is the Maison that introduced Brut Champagne to the world in 1874. A widely loved label around the world, Champagne Pommery is renowned for combining innovation and tradition to produce a signature collection of unique champagnes. With champagnes spanning an array of bodied and tastes, Pommery is the perfect match for any occasion. Champagne Pommery’s cutting-edge collection promises to delight champagne lovers en masses – from the dry, velvety body found in Champagne Pommery’s Cuvée Louise that evokes a sense of elegance and celebration, to the fresh, full taste in their POP collection, a perfect companion for a casual brunch or a lively night out.
The Pommery Prize continues to pay homage to Madame Pommery’s love for the arts. In addition to the monetary reward, the winning artist of the Pommery Prize will have an opportunity to create a new work of art for an exhibition at Pommery Champagne’s domaine in Reims, France. Since 1882, when Madame Pommery commissioned French sculptor Gustave Navlet to create four sculptures for the walls of their cellars, the venerable producer’s estate has been steeped in arts patronage. Since 2002, Pommery has continued the tradition by opening the Gallo-Roman chalk cellars and making them accessible each year as a platform for artists to express their talents and create unique works of art each year for their “Experience Pommery” exhibition.
Now in its fourth year, recognizes an exceptional presentation of large-scale artwork from The Armory Show’s Platform section with a $25,000 award. In addition to Vranken Pommery America’s President Mailys Vranken, Liz Munsell, Barnett & Annalee Newman Curator of Contemporary Art at the Jewish Museum, and art collector Sloane Schaffer sat on this year’s jury.
