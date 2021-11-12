MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Chandon and Food52 Have the Best Holiday Gift for the Foodie in Your Life

This might be the best gift of the season!

Perfectly timed for seasonal celebrations and holiday gifting, exceptional sparkling winery Chandon and specialty food curator Food52 have partnered to launch ‘A Taste of the Bay’ – a limited-edition gourmet kit that celebrates a classic yet refined California-inspired combo: briny bay-grown oysters and bubbly Chandon By The Bay Reserve Blanc de Blancs.

The sparkling wine and oyster kit comes complete with Food52’s favorite California accoutrements and go-to oyster toppers, festive oyster recipe ideas, and a bottle of Chandon’s finest By The Bay Reserve Blanc de Blancs for popping and pairing. We simply love everything about this kit. From start to finish it will make the foodie in your life smile.

The way you can go straight off the recipe or find your own twist on classics adds to this fabulous kit. Best of all the special gift from Chandon is 50% off freshly bay-farmed oysters from Real Oyster Cult delivered directly to your doorstep along with glove and shucking knife.

The name of the kit pays tribute to the San Francisco Bay Area, Chandon By The Bay Reserve Blanc de Blancs is a celebration of Carneros, one of Napa’s most renowned wine-growing regions, where cool Bay breezes create a cuveé expressive of Chandon’s signature vibrancy and elegance. An exceptional reserve-quality sparkling in a stylish new bottle, Chandon By The Bay’s bright flavors and fresh palate makes the perfect pour this holiday season.

Since the early 1970s, Chandon has recognized the potential in the terroir of Carneros and was a pioneer in the region when it was widely considered far too cold for growing grapes,” says Pauline Lhote, Chandon Winemaker and creator of By The Bay. “By The Bay is a beautiful ode to the potential of California sparkling wine and a quintessential pairing with bay-grown oysters.”

In the world of wine, terroir is the concept that a wine’s special flavors and characteristics are derived from a unique sense of place. Crafted in the traditional method and made with the purest, highest quality Chardonnay grapes grown primarily in Chandon’s Carneros estate vineyard, By The Bay is characterized by its oceanic influence and elegant structure.

The palate is bright and fresh, with touches of minerality that balance its soft creaminess and opulent bubbles. The zesty freshness and layered complexity are delicious with rich meats or seafoods such as lobster, seared scallops, or oysters with sparkling wine and cucumber mignonette sauce – one of Food52’s featured pairings in the ‘A Taste of the Bay’ kit.

The Chandon + Food52 ‘A Taste of the Bay’ kit will be available for purchase on Food52.com from November 12, 2021 to January 7, 2022, for $75.00 USD.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

