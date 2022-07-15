Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike Live’ Announces Tour

After breaking box office records around the world, Channing Tatum’s MAGIC MIKE LIVE announced it is hitting the road for a multi-year North American tour that will premiere in Miami this fall.

The thrilling stage spectacular inspired by the hit “Magic Mike” films will begin nightly performances in a custom built, state-of-the-art venue at the Miami Marine Stadium site on Key Biscayne on Oct. 13, 2022, for a six-month limited run before heading to its next major North American city.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE’s latest announcement was made during an exclusive preview event for media and invited guests in Miami’s Design District on Wednesday. During the VIP sneak peek, the invited audience was treated to a live performance of select scenes from the show and remarks from executive producer Vincent Marini and “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” film director Steven Soderbergh.

The two shared detailed renderings of the debut Miami engagement and what guests can expect from the production and its amenities, including a curated cocktail program featuring Soderbergh’s spirit brand Singani 63.

Cover photo – (Magic Mike Live Cast; Vincent Marini, Executive Producer, Magic Mike Live; Steven Soderbergh, Director ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance;’ Alison Faulk, C-Director & Choreographer, Magic Mike Live)