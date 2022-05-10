Characteristics of a successful onboarding program

You’ve probably read a lot of articles on how to put together a good onboarding program, but have you ever wondered what a successful onboarding program looks like? We’ve seen both good and poor onboarding programs, and here are some of the most prevalent characteristics we’ve observed in the better ones.

This post will benefit you in conducting an on-site onboarding program or a virtual onboarding program, utilizing an employee onboarding LMS or any other HR technology. These characteristics can be used to analyze the current state of your onboarding program or can be seen as a goal you intend to achieve with your program.

1. Familiarize new employees with company culture

The whole purpose of having an onboarding program is to help them reduce their anxiety and get comfortable in the new environment, yet a lot of HRs forget this while designing a program.

What do we mean by culture anyway? It is the rules and values that are followed by every member of the organization. Culture, however, does not simply describe a company’s attitude; it also describes how employees communicate, cooperate, and complete tasks in their workplace.

The smart way to convey your culture is not through big quotes painted on the wall but through your action. When the higher-ups follow these norms and values other employees will do that too. Ascertain that the managers who usually have the most contact with workers maintain good communication with new employees while adhering to business culture.

Establishing company culture from day one can also help them feel like they fit in the group, resulting in a higher retention rate. Remember onboarding program is your chance to create a space in the employees’ hearts so that they keep a long association with you.

2. Effective training program

The second most important aspect of a good onboarding program is its formal training. An effective training program should be able to educate the new employees, encourage engagement, and should also be a little entertaining. The training program should not feel like a burden to them, they should also enjoy it.

Lately, due to the pandemic, everyone has been doing this training from home. Companies have started using employee onboarding LMS to give formal training. These eLearning techs are bringing a new change by creating a demand for self-paced and personalized training.

In terms of online training, your program must be personalized, it should have bite-sized content with easy navigation into the topic, and it should also have a discussion forum to keep the program engaging.

Your training program should also include some group tasks and other assessments. It gives you an idea of how well the learner is understanding the new concepts. Assessments also help the learner to assess whether they are actually benefiting from the training or not. Assessments are crucial for retention of the knowledge as well.

3. Social learning

If you think only having a robust training program will do the job, think again. Have you heard of the 70-20-10 theory? Well according to this theory, 70% of the learning happens by taking up tough challenges, 20% via observation, and 10% with formal training.

Social learning is learning that happens through experience and observing other people.

Your onboarding program must help the employees with social learning. You could do this by including group projects with the managers so that they can get a hands-on experience of how they work. Such a project will initiate good communication. Moreover, an experienced person can train the new employees from their experience and learnings that formal training can never do.

If you use an LMS for training purposes you can make use of community-building and gamification features to encourage conversations among the employees.

You can also write a post on the company’s interaction platform about the success stories of some of the higher-ups. There are many ways to do it. You will enjoy the outcomes of social learning in the long run.

4. Include the whole team

A lot of companies leave the job of onboarding on their HR shoulders. While it is a part of their job, having the core members of the organization and other managers join the onboarding is a sign of a successful onboarding program.

It could be a formal greeting by the CEO on the first day or constant support from the managers, both are valuable to the new employees. It provides them a feeling of being the part of the team and this is what you need from them too.

Clear job expectations

It is always better to keep everything transparent. Communicate your expectations, and job role clearly. Many organizations fail to communicate this and leave their new employees clueless about the standard of work that is expected from them.

Effective Communication

Onboarding is all about educating the new employees and helping them create bonds with other employees. Having good communication is thus the most important thing.

Understand that the new employees are in a completely different and new environment Talking directly to an existing employee could be difficult for them.

Encourage your employees to extend their hands forward to start a conversation. An online system cannot replicate face-to-face communication but it can still do wonders. Most LMSs have community-building features and discussion forums. You could also have a video call. The best part is that you can get in touch with anyone on the team, unlike in traditional onboarding programs where you are limited to a few managers and instructors.

Collect feedback to take action

Every organization will send a standard feedback form but they fail to take action based on it. Create an easy feedback form, that the employees can fill and send without any hassle. Moreover, when you take certain actions based on feedback, let them know. People like to see that they are being heard.

Using an online system makes taking feedback easy. You can send easy feedback questions regularly on the training platform. Alternatively, you could use the analytical data provided by the LMS software to make updates.

There is no fixed definition of a successful onboarding process. You have to figure out what your employees prefer and design the program accordingly. These characteristics are mostly seen among the best onboarding programs. Your onboarding process can include all of these or maybe a few. In any case, these characteristics will imply that you are on the right track.