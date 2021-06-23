Charitable Giving with The Jester & Pharley Phund

As the world emerges from the shadow of the pandemic, we at Times Square Chronicles want to focus on the brighter days ahead ignited by hope.

With optimism and sheer will to help others get through this we continue to shine our own light on charitable organizations we believe should be in the spotlight. Our pick this week is The Jester & Pharley Phund.

Please check out their mission statement here to learn more on ways you can give and help a child in need:

To empower economically disadvantaged and ill children facing serious challenges by sharing the universal messages of perseverance, resilience, hope and joy with literacy programs for low-income students and Jester book and doll donations to hospitals — all inspired by The Jester Has Lost His Jingle.



We envision all children — especially minority and low-income children — improving their lives with these programs. If inspired at an early age to enjoy reading and to understand the importance of being a contributing member of their community, children will lead more productive and responsible adult lives. Our unique literacy program gives children struggling with challenges in low-income areas the motivation and tools they need to read and succeed in later life.