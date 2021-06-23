MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Featured

Charitable Giving with The Jester & Pharley Phund

Charitable Giving with The Jester & Pharley Phund

As the world emerges from the shadow of the pandemic, we at Times Square Chronicles want to focus on the brighter days ahead ignited by hope.

With optimism and sheer will to help others get through this we continue to shine our own light on charitable organizations we believe should be in the spotlight. Our pick this week is The Jester & Pharley Phund.

Please check out their mission statement here to learn more on ways you can give and help a child in need:

To empower economically disadvantaged and ill children facing serious challenges by sharing the universal messages of perseverance, resilience, hope and joy with literacy programs for low-income students and Jester book and doll donations to hospitals — all inspired by The Jester Has Lost His Jingle

We envision all children — especially minority and low-income children — improving their lives with these programs. If inspired at an early age to enjoy reading and to understand the importance of being a contributing member of their community, children will lead more productive and responsible adult lives. Our unique literacy program gives children struggling with challenges in low-income areas the motivation and tools they need to read and succeed in later life.

Related Items
Featured
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Featured

Sail to Freedom Glorious Celebration Honors Greek Heritage in New York City

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 9, 2021
Read More

Essential Quality Wins Belmont Stakes

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 5, 2021
Read More

Out East with Cadillac CT4-V

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 3, 2021
Read More

From Artwork to Landmark for Queen Mary in Dawning of New Art World

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 25, 2021
Read More

Mother’s Day Flowers & a Peaceful Pause

Brian HesterMay 9, 2021
Read More

‘In The Heights’ Premiere to Mark Tribeca Festival Return

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 16, 2021
Read More

Sindhi Foundation Long Walk for Freedom Launches from UN

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 14, 2021
Read More

City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Brings Hope To Cancer, Diabetes and other Life-Threatening Diseases

Suzanna BowlingMarch 28, 2021
Read More

How to Flirt in New York City

WriterFebruary 22, 2021
Read More