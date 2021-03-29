MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Charles Wahl’s ‘The Mohel’ Focuses on the Financial and Family Pressure Leading up to a Brit Milah Ceremony

Charles Wahl’s The Mohel tells the story of a man caught between the worlds of religion and money as he prepares for his son’s Brit Milah ceremony. This film will be receiving its world premiere at this year’s 2021 SXSW Film Festival.

James and Lola live in a community without any Mohel’s, and after celebrating the birth of their son are faced with family expectations and financial strain as they fly one in to perform the Brit Milah – The circumcision ceremony.

Director/Writer/Producer Charles Wahl wrote & directed Little Grey Bubbles, which was an official selection at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, Palm Springs International Short Film Festival, Aspen Shortsfest, Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, and many others. It premiered online via Short of the Week while also being selected as a Vimeo Staff Pick. Wahl’s short video project A Short Portrait: Brent was chosen as the closing film of the TIFF x Instagram Shorts Festival in conjunction with the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. In addition to making films, Charles works internationally directing commercials.

Cinematographer Guy Godfree’s feature film cinematography work includes Let Him Go starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, and the multiple Canadian Screen Award-winning Maudie, directed by Aisling Walsh and starring Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins. The film premiered at Telluride, TIFF, Berlinale and Dublin International Film Festival. Guy was honoured by the Canadian Society of Cinematographers with the 2017 Award for Best Theatrical Feature for Maudie, as well as an international nomination for the IMAGO Awards in Finland alongside Linus Sandgren (La La Land) and Seamus McGarvey (Nocturnal Animals)

Editor Amy Mielke edits films, documentaries, commercials and music videos in her hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Her work has been broadcasted nationwide on television and played internationally at film festivals including the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival and SXSW Film Festival. 

The Mohel will be receiving its world premiere at this year’s 2021 SXSW Film Festival on March 16th – March 20th.

