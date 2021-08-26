Charlie Romo Brings Back Days Gone By

For all those who never experience the Copa, The Empire Room, The Persian Room at the Plaza and the many other night clubs that are long gone Charlie Romo is the one performer that can give an audience that experience. Since these iconic rooms closed long before Charlie was born it amazed me how last Friday night at the The Greenroom 42 in New York City, he was able to re-create the magic that was performed in those clubs.

Charlie’s set included tributes to Frank Sinatra, Bobby Daren, Paul Anka as well as artists of the doo-wop era. He was backed buy the lush sound of a top notch band that included Matt Baker -piano, musical director, Daniel Glass-drums, Boots Malson-bass and Jack Cavari-guitar.

Charlie’s musical guest was 17 year-old jazz singer Anais Reno. He ended the evening with “Save the last Dance For Me” with the audience dancing in the isles.