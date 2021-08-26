MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Charlie Romo Brings Back Days Gone By

Charlie Romo Brings Back Days Gone By

For all those who never experience the Copa, The Empire Room, The Persian Room at the Plaza and the many other night clubs that are long gone Charlie Romo is the one performer that can give an audience that experience. Since these iconic rooms closed long before Charlie was born it amazed me how last Friday night at the The Greenroom 42 in New York City, he was able to re-create the magic that was performed in those clubs.

Charlie’s set included tributes to Frank Sinatra, Bobby Daren, Paul Anka as well as artists of the doo-wop era. He was backed buy the lush sound of a top notch band that included Matt Baker -piano, musical director, Daniel Glass-drums, Boots Malson-bass and Jack Cavari-guitar.

Charlie’s musical guest was 17 year-old jazz singer Anais Reno. He ended the evening with “Save the last Dance For Me” with the audience dancing in the isles.

Related Items
Cabaret

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Cabaret

My View: A Knock Out Performance For This Year’s Cabaret Convention

Stephen SorokoffAugust 20, 2021
Read More

This Is The Time: A Benefit Concert Featuring The Stars Of Tomorrow

G. H. HARDINGAugust 18, 2021
Read More

My View: Ann Hampton Callaway Should Bring Her “Broadway Classics” to Broadway

Stephen SorokoffAugust 14, 2021
Read More

No Need To Leave Your Home Norbert Leo Butz and Jay Armstrong Johnson Are Streaming Live

Suzanna BowlingAugust 14, 2021
Read More

My View: We Noticed!

Stephen SorokoffAugust 13, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: August 8th and 9th

Suzanna BowlingAugust 8, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: August 7

Suzanna BowlingAugust 7, 2021
Read More

Direct from Feinstein’s/ 54 Below to the Bucks County Playhouse – the Marilu Henner Show

Claudia PerryAugust 4, 2021
Read More
Reeve Carney

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For August

Suzanna BowlingAugust 1, 2021
Read More