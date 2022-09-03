MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Check Out Midnight Theatre Comedy, Magic & Music Showcase

Check Out Midnight Theatre Comedy, Magic & Music Showcase

The new venue Midnight Theatre located at 75 Manhattan West Plaza Suite B, adjacent to 33rd street between 9th and 10 Ave. Will be presenting a Comedy, Magic & Music Showcase tonight, with doors opening for a 7:30pm show

The Showcase is a variety experience anchored by New York’s greatest magicians. A comedian host will MC a mind blowing evening of magic. Bar bites and cocktails from Hidden Leaf will be served throughout. Following the magic, a jazz band will play and cocktail service will continue inside Midnight Theatre’s one-of-a-kind projection gallery.

The show features magicians Rachel Wax (McKittrick Hotel’s A Taste of Magic & Speakeasy Magick, Master of Illusion, Penn and Teller’s Fool Us), Chilean-American illusionist and mentalist Matias Letelier (performances for Google, Amazon, SONY, BMW, Amex) and Eric Dittelman (America’s Got Talent, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Broadway’ The Illusionists).

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

