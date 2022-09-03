Check Out Midnight Theatre Comedy, Magic & Music Showcase

The new venue Midnight Theatre located at 75 Manhattan West Plaza Suite B, adjacent to 33rd street between 9th and 10 Ave. Will be presenting a Comedy, Magic & Music Showcase tonight, with doors opening for a 7:30pm show

The Showcase is a variety experience anchored by New York’s greatest magicians. A comedian host will MC a mind blowing evening of magic. Bar bites and cocktails from Hidden Leaf will be served throughout. Following the magic, a jazz band will play and cocktail service will continue inside Midnight Theatre’s one-of-a-kind projection gallery.

The show features magicians Rachel Wax (McKittrick Hotel’s A Taste of Magic & Speakeasy Magick, Master of Illusion, Penn and Teller’s Fool Us), Chilean-American illusionist and mentalist Matias Letelier (performances for Google, Amazon, SONY, BMW, Amex) and Eric Dittelman (America’s Got Talent, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Broadway’ The Illusionists).