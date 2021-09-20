MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Check Out The Feast Of San Gennaro

The feast of San Gennaro goes for 11 days and marks the feasts 95th anniversary. Since Covid hit two-years ago the feast was virtual. On Thursday, September 16, the street fair will be back in all its Italian glory. Get ready to pig out on sausages, cannolis and zeppoles.

The Feast of San Gennaro will run until Sunday September 26. On Fridays and Saturdays festival hours are extended to midnight. Free music happens most nights from 7:30 p.m. onward.

The celebration is NYC’s largest and longest-running Italian festival and celebrates Italian culture and food, with religious processions, parades, and live music among other festivities.

You can still catch

  • The 2 nd annual zeppole eating contest on Wednesday Sept. 22nd at 1 p.m.

    • 25th Annual Enrico Caruso Opera Night: Tuesday, Sept. 21st at 7 p.m.
    • first-ever pizza eating contest on Friday Sept. 24th at 1 p.m.,
    • the fourth annual meatball eating contest taking place Sunday Sept. 26th at 1 p.m.
    • The Grand Procession: Floats, celebrities, gondolas, Red Mike Festival Band and the Statue Of San Gennaro, all honoring our First Responders. Saturday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.

    The Festival takes place on and around Mulberry Street between Canal and Houston Streets. Looking for more info? Find it here.

