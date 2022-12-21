Cheers to the Holidays

We are raising our glasses this season to some of the best ways to toast December.

TOP EDITOR PICK OF MONTH

The pleasure found in drinking Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Brut 2013.

Joyful essence is found in just one sip that creates an everlasting impression. Memorable moments you create when you drink it are reflective of the beautiful celebration of the 120th Anniversary of Belle Epoque. Fresh and delicate, with distinctive aromas of white fruit and flowers will transport to you a land that dreams are made of – heavenly is just the beginning of the way to describe this superb selection.

The divine translucent gold of the liquid is simply as stunning as the bottle, which is designed by Austrian design duo mischer’ traxler. The glorious example showcases the Japanese anemone designed by Emile Gallé with a mix of seventy species from the vineyards of the Champagne Region. This is not just another drink – this is a work of masterful art through and through.

FOR WINE LOVERS



Kenwood Vineyards is a lovely option for the wine lover.

Six Ridges Pinot Noir is a rich and full-flavored Pinot Noir. An exceptional red wine it pairs perfectly with mild cheeses. We love the way this smooth, high-quality bottle relaxes the senses and helps you escape to a land of wonder.

