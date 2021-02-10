Cheers to Love – Get Your Valentine’s Drink On

Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Get ready to give cheers to the holiday of love with our favorite selects.

For wine lovers – We found what we can only describe as divine passion in a bottle with Marina Cvetic Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Riserva 2016. The aromatic texture ranges from mint, fresh thyme, hints of underbrush, red fruits, olive tapenade, grilled herbs, aniseed, and dark chocolate. One sip and you are deep in the warm aroma. No wonder this best seller of the line is sold in 55 countries and is acclaimed as one of the region’s most recognizable and original expressions. It also has won numerous awards received over the years, including the prestigious “World Top 100” list by Wine Spectator.

Also, impress with Marina Cvetic ISKRA 2015. This wine expresses its dark ruby red color tones beautifully. Velvety softness and intense aromas of ripe red fruit make you want to forget the Valentine’s flowers and just double up on this grand selection.

For beer lovers – We’re popping open some notorious cans from Elysian Brewery to make a Fuzzduster love child. Made by combining two of the company’s most popular beers – Space Dust IPA and Superfuzz Pale Ale – Fuzzduster. The two together boast bright and bitter notes that complement one another nicely and bring out each other’s best qualities.

Fuzzduster can be whipped up in a matter of seconds and is the perfect concoction to create with your significant other. All you have to do is combine half a glass of Space Dust and half a glass of Superfuzz with one another, sip and enjoy.

For vodka lovers – We always give a big, ‘I heart you,’ to Belvedere Vodka. The brand continuously has unexpected options that stay true to their all-natural philosophy and ‘simple, best and fresh’ approach to cocktails. For A no-fuss Valentine’s Day try this and just sit back and snuggle up with your special someone.

Belvedere Herbal Soda

1.5 oz / 50 ml Belvedere Vodka

5 oz / 150 ml Soda Water

3-4 dashes Peychaud Bitters

Lemon Zest

Build in highball glass over cube ice, garnish with a lemon zest.

Garnish your life with some love this holiday and share the passion with these amazing drinks.

Cover Art by Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash