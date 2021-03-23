MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cheers to March – Best of Drinks in Spring

Cheers to March – Best of Drinks in Spring

Cheers. Cheers. Cheers. We are saying it three times because SPRING IS HERE!

Say goodbye to the cold and hello to the happiness of the season and all that drink delights bring.

Start off with the forever classic soda and Belvedere Vodka in your backyard garden on a Saturday afternoon. Or try their lovely Citrus Mint Spritz with 1 oz / 30 ml Belvedere Citrus and 1 oz / 30 ml Vermouth Bianco topped with equal parts of Sparkling Water and Tonic Water with Lemon and mint.

For those looking for a quick drink during a Zoom happy hour session at the end of your workday take that laptop on your front porch and pop open a Stewart’s Premium Spiked Seltzer. The iconic brand just got a little edgier with some fun options including as Black Cherry, Root Beer, Raspberry Lime and Orange Cream.

In honor of enjoying the finer moments in life, Maker’s Mark is celebrating Maker’s Hour – the much-deserved happy hour you didn’t know you needed, dedicated to appreciating good times with even better bourbon.

Maker’s Mark wants to give folks the chance to sit back and savor every minute of your Maker’s Hour by teaming up with Havenly through April 15th , giving consumers the chance to win a $5,000 home bar makeover to help upgrade your happy hour memories. Take a little fun quiz and sit back and sip.

And finally for those keeping it non-alcoholic, a great healthy option is found with none other than Olympic gold medal gymnast and winner of the very first season of “The Masked Dancer” (Cotton Candy) Gabby Douglas.

Smoothie King is teaming up with Douglas to introduce a brand new line of smoothies perfect for those who love gymnastics, yoga, Pilates, dance, or any activity requiring flexibility and all the fantastic activities we do to make our spring season pop with joy. The NEW Stretch & Flex™ smoothies are carefully crafted using trending ingredient type II collagen to support joint health and flexibility and are the perfect addition to your daily fitness routine.

So take a gulp and drink up these gorgeous days ahead.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

