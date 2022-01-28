Cheers to Weekend of Great Drinks

TGIF! The weekend is here and it is the perfect time to say cheers with these amazing drinks selections.

Monaco Cocktails Cranberry is like a new BFF in a can. The beverage brand with two shots and 9% ABV per serving will bring you bliss when you flip the tap and take a sip. It’s equal to two shots in a can, so you can double your pleasure as you kick back on Saturday night with Netflix.

There are variety of flavors to choose from, such as Citrus Rush, Tequila Sun Crush, or Cranberry. Monaco Cocktails Cranberry is divine and we know you will love it.

For a perfect Sunday brunch at home with a loved one this weekend a must is an order from Laithwaites.

We adore their selection of Prezza Prosecco, which is crisp and refreshing. So many divine qualities create an exquisite taste on your palette. It’s a party in a bottle that will warm up your winter weekend in the best way possible. Best of all it comes from the Botter family prime-sited Treviso vineyards and carries 90 points and a gold medal. Perfection!

Laithwaites offers exclusive wines through vineyard partnerships all over the world from Bordeaux to the Barossa, New Zealand to California, and remains a leader in the wine subscription industry.

Get warmed up this winter with a tangy delight. Whiskey lovers will adore the sweet taste of the new Jameson Orange.

What is so unique about this new spin on Jameson Irish Whiskey is the taste that is best described as joyful and nostalgic. If you were that kid that loved Orange Popsicles you will adore this. And, if you are a fan of citrus you will find bliss in a sip.

While other brands with citrus undertones have a tendency to overwhelm the senses, Jameson has successfully created a perfect balance. This is a perfect opportunity to just pour some on the rocks to indulge in the sweet, spicy, nutty vanilla that it delivers with so much versatile flavor. You can even enjoy amazing cocktails with a range of mixed drinks like with Sprite and cranberry juice. Try also making our favorite, the Jameson Orange Mule.



Ingredients:

1.5 parts Jameson Orange

4 parts Ginger Beer

2 dashes Angostura bitters

How to mix:

Combine over ice, garnish with an orange twist and serve in a mule mug

Happy weekend!

