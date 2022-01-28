MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Cheers to Weekend of Great Drinks

Cheers to Weekend of Great Drinks

TGIF! The weekend is here and it is the perfect time to say cheers with these amazing drinks selections.

Monaco Cocktails Cranberry is like a new BFF in a can. The  beverage brand with two shots and 9% ABV per serving will bring you bliss when you flip the tap and take a sip. It’s equal to two shots in a can, so you can double your pleasure as you kick back on Saturday night with Netflix.

There are variety of flavors to choose from, such as Citrus Rush,  Tequila Sun Crush, or Cranberry. Monaco Cocktails Cranberry is divine and we know you will love it.

For a perfect Sunday brunch at home with a loved one this weekend a must is an order from Laithwaites.

We adore their selection of Prezza Prosecco, which is crisp and refreshing. So many divine qualities create an exquisite taste on your palette. It’s a party in a bottle that will warm up your winter weekend in the best way possible. Best of all it comes from the Botter family prime-sited Treviso vineyards and carries 90 points and a gold medal. Perfection!

Laithwaites offers exclusive wines through vineyard partnerships all over the world from Bordeaux to the Barossa, New Zealand to California, and remains a leader in the wine subscription industry.

Get warmed up this winter with a tangy delight. Whiskey lovers will adore the sweet taste of the new Jameson Orange.

What is so unique about this new spin on Jameson Irish Whiskey is the taste that is best described as joyful and nostalgic. If you were that kid that loved Orange Popsicles you will adore this. And, if you are a fan of citrus you will find bliss in a sip.

While other brands with citrus undertones have a tendency to overwhelm the senses, Jameson has successfully created a perfect balance. This is a perfect opportunity to just pour some on the rocks to indulge in the sweet, spicy, nutty vanilla that it delivers with so much versatile flavor. You can even enjoy amazing cocktails with a range of mixed drinks like with Sprite and cranberry juice. Try also making our favorite, the Jameson Orange Mule.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Jameson Orange
  • 4 parts Ginger Beer
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters

How to mix:

  • Combine over ice, garnish with an orange twist and serve in a mule mug

Happy weekend!

 

Cover art by Photo by Hamed Daram on Unsplash

 

 

 

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Hot Foodie Events

ElizaBeth TaylorJanuary 28, 2022
Read More

The Great Weekend Cookie Bake Off

ElizaBeth TaylorJanuary 28, 2022
Read More

February Events NYC

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2022
Read More

Have You Heard About House Of X

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 18, 2022
Read More

Avoid Skipping these Cafe Decor Ideas to Get the Best Outcomes

WriterJanuary 17, 2022
Read More

Dale Badway at Bond, Sidney Myer is at Pangea and Parties For NYE

Suzanna BowlingDecember 31, 2021
Read More

Events For January NYC Style

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Send A Meal

Suzanna BowlingDecember 19, 2021
Read More

You’re Invited To An Ice Cream Social

Suzanna BowlingDecember 16, 2021
Read More