Chelsea Table and Stage Not Just For Cabaret

Just inside the Hilton Hotel, conveniently located at 152 West 26th Street is a new music venue called Chelsea Table and Stage. The venue seats 120 with different levels of enjoyment. The bar seats 10, a lofted VIP mezzanine is used for private groups and the table seating all lead for the perfect date night. This is easily the newest hotspot for intimate dining and wonderful music. Chelsea Table + Stage melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, I had been looking forward to finally experiencing this venue for myself.

My guest and I arrived and started with their signature drinks. My guest ordered the Rrhuba-Rrita, a Jalapeño-Infused Tequila, Rhubarb Shrub, Triple Sec, Pineapple, Citrus ($18), which he found had a terrific spicy kick. I had the Graham Beck Sparkling Rosé ($12), which was delightful. We also ordered homemade house bread with whipped butter ($8). Fresh from the oven, the only draw back… was not enough butter.

We ordered, explaining we wanted appetizers, then the salad, entrees and dessert. Unfortunately it all came at once, sans the dessert. For this review, I am breaking it down like we ordered.

Truffle Mac and Cheese

For appetizers we tried the Truffle Mac + Cheese ($19). The cheese used is Cavatappi, Gruyère, American and Provolone, topped with Panko. Though this dish has a great taste, it is extremely dry and needs sauce. We also ordered Fried Artichokes ($19) done with parmesan cheese and a red pepper aioli. These were crispy and the sauce added to an enjoyable experience.

Fried Artichokes

The Bibb Lettuce Salad ($13) has shaved radishes, baby carrots, avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Chives and is dressed in a Buttermilk Poppyseed Dressing. This salad was refreshing.

The Bibb Lettuce Salad

For entrees I got the Soy-Ginger Fried Chicken ($18), which was seriously flavorful and wonderful. The dipping sauce of Daikon Kimchi, Koji, Kewpie Mayonnaise and Lemon added to the taste sensations.

My guest ordered the Atlantic Cod ($34) served over Beluga Lentils, Root Vegetables, Tokyo Turnips, Thyme, Salsa Verde. He was impressed with the texture, the layering of tastes and rated this A+.

Cod

For dessert Acai Sorbet ($9), which tasted like it had arrived fresh from Brazil and the decadent flourless Chocolate Torte, Luxardo Cherries, Crème Fraïche ($12), which was decadent and put him in a heavenly mood.

The menu is constantly changing so guests never have the same night twice.

Though they need to hire more staff, Chelsea Table and Stage, has the chance to become the premier music space and I will definitely be back.

Chelsea Table and Stage is currently open for breakfast 7 days a week, from 7am to 11am. Dinner and brunch service is available during showtimes.

Ask for Frankie Gabriel, the ringmaster, who made our night exceptional.

The Fabulous Kea Chan

Before you leave the venue, go upstairs for the rooftop bar experience, that gives the feel of the beach escape for all seasons. The Sandbar has a retractable rooftop and is located on the 23rd floor. The signature handcrafted cocktail list is was designed by Sandbar’s house mixologist. Enjoy curated music, pinsa-style pizza’s, and a nearly 360-degree views of Manhattan and the Empire State Building.

Chelsea Table and Stage: Hilton Hotel, 152 West 26th Street.

Tomorrow what I saw at Chelsea Table and Stage.

