Chelsea Table + Stage Brings Back Eva Noblezada
Chelsea Table + Stage – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of Eva Noblezada, the Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated star of Broadway’s Hadestown, on Sunday, February 26 at 7:00 PM. Her new show “Let’s Go to the Movies” is a cheeky night of good fun as she sings memorable songs from classic movies throughout cinematic history. Tickets are $49-$129, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street.
Hadestown – Anaïs Mitchell’s musical directed by Rachel Chavkin, currently in performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre – is the winner of eight Tony Awards, including “Best Musical.” Eva herself was nominated for the Tony Award for “Best Actress in a Musical” and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including “Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical.”
Eva Noblezada debuted on Broadway in the title role of Cameron Mackintosh’s epic revival of the musical Miss Saigon in 2017. She received a Tony Award nomination at the age of 21 for this role. Previously she starred in the long-running London revival of the show, for which she received the WhatsOnStage Award for “Best Actress in a Musical.” She also played Eponine in the West End revival of the legendary musical Les Miserables. Eva was a high school student in Charlotte, NC, when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in New York City. Rubin introduced her to Mackintosh and director Laurence Connor, who chose her to star in their long-awaited hit 2014 West End revival of Miss Saigon.
Noblezada made her film debut in Yellow Rose opposite Lea Salonga for Sony Pictures in 2019, then followed up with a role in Easter Sunday from Universal Pictures in 2022, opposite Jo Koy, Tia Carrere, and Lou Diamond Phillips. Audible Theater presented Noblezada’s Off-Broadway solo show Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC at Minetta Lane Theatre earlier this year.
Pictures From Home Exposes The Difference Between The Generations
“This project will become one of my hallmark achievements — I know that’s not a modest thing to say,”
After seeing Pictures From Home you may not like acclaimed photographer Larry Sultan and the way he used his parents to become a success. The play is based on his 1992 photo memoir of the same name.
The play begins in 1982. Larry (Danny Burstein), has been hounding his parents at this point for 8 years. He is trying to capture something elusive, a truth that he manipulates by posing his parents and taking unflattering pictures of them. His mother Jean (Zoë Wanamaker), is much more forgiving of his intrusion, than his father Irving (the fabulous Nathan Lane). They love their son, but do not really understand why this married father of two who lives in San Francisco, is coming back to his family home in the San Fernando Valley, every other weekend combing through old home movies and capturing the couple aging.
Larry is a photographer who teaches, but is working on a “art project”about his family, that nobody understands, including Larry. All the characters break the fourth wall, as photo’s of the real people appear on the wall. That takes a little getting use to.
The parents are products of their own generation. The father is handsome, a traveling salesman who believes that he should support the family, cheats, drinks, who is aged out of his job and now is supported by his wife. Larry’s mother is the woman who is dressed to the tee, drank to deal with the loneliness and boredom and becomes successful in real estate when the family needs her help. Her job is considered a hobby, though she is more successful. They loved their kids, but have flaws. They are complexed and complicated.
Larry, uses his parents to achieve his dream and what the play becomes is how children of this generation blame their parents and expect everything from them and yet do not take responsibility for themselves.
Playwright Sharr White breaks the action into scenes such as “investigation,” “The Silent Treatment,” and “Departures”. Larry’s project in all takes ten years to complete. In the meantime, racism, death, aging out, frustration at one’s accomplishments, sexist views and how people were in the 50’s and 60’s, mortality and love all come into play.
Bartlett Sher’s direction allows the play to seem timeless and keeps it at a clip.
Burstein, does his best with this unlikable character. Wanamaker’s shows us the depth, strength and flaws that plagued the women of the 50’s, but it is Lane who makes us care. When he starts to limp, to posing and losing his memory, we laugh, we cry, we feel.
The most moving part of the whole play is when Lane confronts his son, though Larry really does not answer. What the play lacks is the why’s. The character of Larry never really grows or expands and if he had this play could have been so much more.
In the end Larry, in his own way loves his parents and can not say good-bye. In conclusion Pictures From Home is touching and the acting makes it worth the ticket price.
Pictures From Home: Studio 54, through April 30.
The World Says Good-Bye To Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch has passed on. In 1981 she starred on Broadway in Woman of the Year, receiving praise for following Lauren Bacall in the title role.
In 1997, Welch starred on Broadway in Victor/Victoria, following Julie Andrews and Liza Minnelli in the title role.
That year, she also acted in an episode of the comedy series Seinfeld, entitled “The Summer of George”, Welch played a highly temperamental version of herself, assaulting series characters Kramer and Elaine, the former because he fired her from an acting job and the latter because Welch mistakenly thought Elaine was mocking her.
In 2001, she had supporting roles in the comedy films Legally Blonde opposite Reese Witherspoon and Tortilla Soup. In 2002, she starred in the PBS series American Family, a story about a Mexican American family in East Los Angeles. Her next film was Forget About It (2006). She also appeared in Welcome to The Captain, which premiered on CBS television on February 4, 2008. In 2015 she played a role in The Ultimate Legacy.
Most recently Welch appeared in a sitcom titled Date My Dad (2017) where she reunited with Robert Wagner on screen, four decades after starring together in The Biggest Bundle of Them All. She acted in How to Be a Latin Lover (2017).
For many years, Welch performed in a successful one-woman nightclub musical act in Las Vegas.
She first came to attention for her role in Fantastic Voyage and won a contract with 20th Century Fox. They lent her to a British studio where she made One Million Years B.C. Her images in the doe-skin bikini became one of the bestselling posters and turned her into an international sex symbol. She later starred in Bedazzled, Bandolero!,
100 Rifles, Myra Breckinridge and Hannie Caulder.
She made several television variety specials.
Her rise to stardom in the mid-1960s brought her international fame. She won a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in The Three Musketeers.
She was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in Television Film for her performance in the film Right to Die.
In 1995, Welch was chosen by Empire magazine as one of the “100 Sexiest Stars in Film History”. Playboy ranked Welch No. 3 on their “100 Sexiest Stars of the Twentieth Century” list.
Rachel Welch’s career was so varied that to write about her life completely would be to write a novel. The best way I know how to celebrate a performers life is to gather the clips that allow us to see their work.
Welch died yesterday, February 15, 2023, at her home in Los Angeles, following a brief illness. She was 82. With her the era of sex symbols diminishes.
Valentine’s Day Playlist From T2C
Music makes our hearts race faster and brings us on journey’s into the unknown. Here is our Valentine’s Day Playlist to bring just you or you and your loved one to new heights.
Starting off is Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in a mash-up off “The Next Ten Minutes Ago” from R&H Goes Pop!
From The Lion King Broadway LIVE at the London Palladium “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”
Julian Ovenden & Sierra Boggess sing ‘People Will Say We’re In Love” from Oklahoma!
From Carousel “If I Loved You” with Robert Goulet
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell re-unite to sing “Wheels of a Dream” from Ragtime
Dame Kiri Te Kanawa sings “Unexpected Song” from Song and Dance
“My Cup Runneth Over” from the I Do, I Do doneAretha Franklin style
“Seasons of Love” from the film Rent
Alice Fredenham singing “My Funny Valentine” from Babes In Arms.
